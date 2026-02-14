How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Georga Tech comes into today's matchup against Notre Dame on a six game losing streak and they will be looking to get a key win and try to get back in the ACC Tournament picture.

Tech trailed by just four points at halftime, but a cold start to the second half allowed the Deacs to pull away. Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Baye Ndongo were the bright spots for the Jackets, chipping in 18 and 14 points, respectively. Ndongo just missed a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds.

Notre Dame enters Saturday’s matchup on a five-game skid, having last been victorious with a 68-64 decision over Boston College on Jan. 27. The Fighting Irish are coming off a narrow 89-81 defeat at SMU on Tuesday night. Notre Dame lost its leading scorer, Markus Burton, to injury early in the season and are paced by Jalen Haralson (15.5 points per game) and Braeden Shrewsberry (12.0 ppg).

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. ET | South Bend, Ind. | Purcell Pavilion

Television: The CW (Peachtree TV – Ch. 17 in Atlanta) | Watch Online (Announcers: Thom Brennaman, Brian Oliver)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App, Channel 386

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Can they get a win?

Feb 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Eric Chatfield Jr. (2) shoots against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the second quarter at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech and Notre Dame split the regular season series last season with each team taking their respective home decision Last year’s 86-75 win in McCamish Pavilion marked the first victory over the Fighting Irish in the Damon Stoudamire era, and also the first win over Notre Dame since 2023 Georgia Tech has made only two decisions in South Bend and none since Notre Dame joined the ACC (0-11).

Tech’s last win at Notre Dame took place on Feb. 24, 1990, when Tech’s Lethal Weapon 3 combination, which featured Brian Oliver captured an 88-80 overtime win Notre Dame has won 11 straight-games since 1990 in Purcell Pavilion In last year’s two meetings, Baye Ndongo averaged

10.0 points and 6.5 rebounds, helping the Jackets go 1-1. Tech shot 56.6 percent in its home win and 49.1 percent on the road. Damon Stoudamire seeks his first road win over Notre Dame has gone 0-2 in his previous two seasons. Stoudamire met the Fighting Irish three times in his first season

