Ramblin' Wreck Hopes To End Recent Woes Vs. Dawgs

Believe it or not, it has actually been a longer time since the men's basketball team has beaten Georgia than it has for the football team.

The last time the Yellow Jackets saw success on the gridiron against the Bulldogs was on November 26th, 2016, where a 14 point 4th quarter powered a 28-27 victory for the Ramblin' Wreck in Sanford Stadium.

Meanwhile on the hardwood, the last Georgia Tech victory came two years earlier on November 14th, 2014 when sophomore forward Quinton Stephens went 6-8 from beyond the arc, helping Georgia Tech come out on top with an 80-73 win at McCamish Pavilion. Since then, the Dawgs have won 4 straight with an average margin of victory of nearly 16 points.

"Every game to me is important," head coach Josh Pastner said. "But I recognize the importance of the Georgia game." Sophomores forward Khalid Moore and guard Michael Devoe also know how much it would mean for both the team and the Georgia Tech fan base if they were to come out of Athens with a win.

"It would mean a lot" said Moore. Devoe agreed with his sentiment, saying "It would definitely be huge for us," while also saying it would be a tremendous confidence boost for the team.

It's not hard to see why. Not only would it break a 4 game losing streak to your bitter rival, but it would also move the team to 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2015. It would also come against one of the premier players in the country in freshman Anthony "Ant-Man" Edwards.

According to 24/7's composite score, Edwards is the highest rated recruit ever to enroll at Georgia, higher then current NBA players Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lou Williams. Not only that, but Georgia has one of the highest scoring offenses in all of Division I. But Devoe welcomes the chance to play against elite opponents, saying he lives by the mantra of "If you play against the best and you win against the best, that makes you best."

A critical component in coming out of Athens with a win will be to control the amount of turnovers Tech has had in their first two games. "We have to take better care of the ball," Pastner said. Devoe had some uncharacteristic turnovers against Elon, but Pastner chalked that up to him getting used to running an offense that did not involve fellow guard Jose Alvarado.

Alvarado is listed as a game time decision for Wednesday's matchup, but both the Pastner and the players remain confident in VMI transfer Bubba Parham's transition to a point role. Regardless who laces them up against the Dawgs, it will be a total team effort to break the streak.

