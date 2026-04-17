Report: Top 100 Transfer Guard Cancels Memphis Visit, Will Visit Georgia Tech Instead

The transfer portal remains open in college basketball and there are still a lot of high level players still available. Rosters are being remade and you can make the argument that no head coach is dealing with quite as much turnover on their roster than Scott Cross at Georgia Tech.

Cross is losing 12 members from last year's team, some to the transfer portal and some due to eligibility running out. He has made one addition already with former Ole Miss forward and four star recruit Tylis Jordan, but there is still plenty to do.

One of the top guards in the transfer portal is San Jose State Guard Colby Garland. According to reports, Garland has canceled a visit to Memphis and instead is going to visit Cross and Georgia Tech.

NEWS: San Jose State G Colby Garland has cancelled his Memphis visit that was rescheduled to this Saturday, per source.



He will instead be visiting Georgia Tech.



Garland is still considering Memphis, but it’s a significant development in his recruitment for one of the best… https://t.co/VoiKvd1g42 pic.twitter.com/WZlEh0B6Tu — Hitmen Hoops (@HitmenHoops) April 16, 2026

How good is he?

Garland (6'1 190 LBS) is one of the best scorers in the transfer portal and would be a dynamite addition to the team. He averaged 20.3 PPG, 4.6 APG, and 3.3 RPG last season while shooting 49% from the field and 37% from three. He is rated as the No. 75 player player in the portal according to 247Sports and is the No. 15 ranked guard in the portal.

Garland appeared in 29 games for the Spartans, starting 27 of them and was a third team All Mountain West team guard. He finished second in the Mountain West in scoring and 26th in the nation while ranking third in the Mountain West in assists per game, fourth in field goal percentage, sixth in free throw percentage, third in assist-turnover ratio and second in minutes per game.

How good of a scorer is Garland?

Garland finished the season on a 12 game streak of scoring 20 points or more, the longest streak at SJSU since Olivier Saint-Jean had a 14-game streak of 20 points or more in 1996-97. In Mountain West history, only Jimmer Fredette and Ruben Douglas have had 12 straight games with 20 points or more.

Before he was at San Jose State, Garland was also with Longwood and Drake.

At Longwood, Garland Averaged 12.1 points and 4.4 assists in 29.3 minutes per game and shot .467 from the field, .338 from three and .852 from the line.

During his one season at Drake, he played in 28 games with two starts, averaging nearly 20 minutes per game.

There is still more developments that need to happen with this recruitment, but keep a close eye on if Cross and his staff can land one of the top scorers in the transfer portal.