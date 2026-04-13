Scott Cross has landed a transfer portal prospect.

This is an elite get for the Yellow landing former four-star prospect Tylis Jordan from the transfer portal. Jordan comes over from Ole Miss, where he spent one season. He was coached by newly hired Georgia Tech assistant Wes Flanigan, who was previously at Ole Miss.

What does he bring to the Yellow Jackets?

Jordan is an athletic front-court player who is extremely dominant in the paint. He has continued to add to his offensive bag and expanded his range beyond the arc, and is becoming a point player there. He can cover both ends of the floor and guard multiple positions defensively. Jordan is also one of the rare guys who can handle the ball at a high level and is an extremely good decision maker in the half-court, often making the right play every single time, whether it is scoring, setting up a teammate, or facilitating into the paint. He has a deep game that can be utilized in a major way under head coach Scott Cross and his staff.

Jordan starred at Shiloh High School before playing his final season of high school basketball with Georgia powerhouse Wheeler and winning a state championship. He was a four-star prospect, the No.7 player in Georgia, the No.14 PF, and the No.77 player nationally. Here is a deeper five on him as a prospect via 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein.

“Jordan is a high-upside forward with glaring tools. He has positional size at 6-foot-9, good apparent length, and a solid frame that should really expand in a college weight room. Jordan is a very fluid mover, a solid athlete, and has excellent hands and touch. He's a smooth ball-handler with some real playmaking potential for his size, especially when he has space to operate in the open floor. His touch extends out to the arc, where he is a consistent threat with a high release point that requires limited separation.

While Jordan possesses a versatile mismatch skill-set, his decision-making and efficiency can be inconsistent at times. He has a tendency to over dribble the ball, perhaps in an effort to prove what he can do, doesn't always play through contact with a ton of sheer force, and can consequently struggle to finish. The numbers bare this out as well. Jordan finished the 3SSB season shooting just 40.5% from the floor and 42% on two-point field goals, which is a red flag for someone with his physical tools. He also posted a negative assist-to-turnover ratio. Additionally, Jordan is not a particularly impactful rebounder for someone his size.

The bottom line is that Jordan is an undeniable talent with very clear long-term potential, but will have to embrace a more physical and efficient style of play in order to maximize that potential and impact winning at the next level like he should be capable of doing.”

He should make the frontcourt for the Yellow Jackets much better and be a difference maker for Georgia Tech in the winter.