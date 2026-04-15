Georgia Tech Will Reportedly Get A Visit From Siena Transfer Forward

Georgia Tech head coach Scott Cross is in the midst of a massive roster reconstruction in his first season with the program and there are a lot of holes that the new leader of the program has to fill.

After several transfer portal exits, Cross is going to have to rely on the portal to replace those players and one player the Yellow Jackets are showing interest in is Siena forward Francis Folefac. Folefac was a part of helping the Saints get to the NCAA Tournament this past season and neary pulling off a shocking upset against Duke in the first round in a 1 vs 16 matchup. According to Dushawn London at 247Sports, Folefac is going to visit Georgia Tech this week

Siena transfer Francis Folefac will visit Georgia Tech this week, source tells @247Sports



Folefac also completed a visit to Syracuse on Sunday.



Averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds this season pic.twitter.com/uNFlEU4Olb — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 14, 2026

What would he bring?

Folefac (6'7 245 LBS) averaged 11.3 PPG and 5.3 RPG last season while shooting 52% from the field and 37% from three in 28 minutes per game. He was one of the most impactful players on a team that made the NCAA Tournament.

Folefac of course played for Gerry McNamara at Siena and McNamara is now the head coach of Syracuse. London also reported that Folefac has completed a visit with the Orange and that is likely Georgia Tech's biggest competition.

Folefac was a prized freshman addition for Siena last offseason. Folefac earned Washington Post Second Team All-Met honors after leading Mt. Zion to a No. 24 national ranking in the final SportsCenter NEXT Top-25 Poll this past season.



The 2023-24 All-Metro Private School Conference Defensive Player of the Year and multiple time All-MPSC honoree, Folefac guided Mt. Zion to the 2023 Maryland State Championship and Maryland Private School State Title. He played on the AAU circuit for Team Melo in the EYBL.

Yesterday, Georgia Tech got its first transfer portal comitment from Ole Miss transfer Tylis Jordan. Jordan is a a former blue chip recruit and could push for playing time immediately, depending on who else joins the roster.

Folefac would bring an experienced player who showed he could score in multiple ways. Whether it was beyond the arc or in the paint, he found a way to get the ball in the basket and would be a solid addiiton for Georgia Tech if they continue to pursue him.

There is still lots of work to be done for Cross in his first offseason at Georgia Tech and there is going to be plenty more transfer news to come.