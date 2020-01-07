Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Tale of The Tape: Duke Blue Devils

Matthew McGavic

Duke Blue Devils (13-1, 3-0 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 1-2 ACC)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, January 8th at 9:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Duke -12.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Duke 74, Georgia Tech 62 (13% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Duke leads 73-23

- Last Meeting: Duke won 66-53 on January 26th, 2019 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Duke

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For Duke Maven's Shawn Krest

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Duke

AP/USA Today

NR/NR

2nd/2nd

NET

95th

4th

RPI

74th

4th

SOS

14th

4th

KenPom

88th

1st

Sagarin

75th

1st

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Duke

Points

Michael Devoe (16.8)

Vernon Carey, Jr. (18.4)

Rebounds

Moses Wright (8.1)

Vernon Carey, Jr. (9.0)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.5)

Tre Jones (7.2)

Steals

Khalid Moore (1.5)

Tre Jones (2.0)

Blocks

James Banks III (2.7)

Vernon Carey, Jr. (2.1)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Duke

Points Per Game

67.6

84.1

Field Goal %

44.4%

48.4%

FGM/FGA Per Game

24.2/55.5

31.2/64.5

Three Point %

28.6%

35.3%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

5.1/17.7

7/19.6

Free Throw %

64.3%

69.8%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Duke

Rebounds Per Game

35.7

41.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.1

14.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.6

27.6

Rebound Margin

-0.9

10.5

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Duke

Opp. Points Per Game

68.0

62.4

Opp. FG%

39.4%

41.1

Opp. 3PT%

31.0%

29.1

Steals Per Game

7.6

9.3

Blocks Per Game

5.3

6.6

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Duke

Assists Per Game

12.7

16.9

Turnovers Per Game

17.1

13.7

Turnover Margin

-1.8

3.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.7

1.2

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lucas Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Matthew McGavic

The QB announced the news today on Twitter.

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For Duke Maven's Shawn Krest

Matthew McGavic

It's the first GT home game of the new decade.

What To Watch For Vs. Duke

Matthew McGavic

It's Tech's first home game in 3 weeks.

Gallery: Georgia Tech 96, North Carolina 83

Matthew McGavic

All credit to Bob Donnan of USA Today Sports.

Jose Alvarado, Moses Wright & James Banks III Discuss Their 96-83 Win At North Carolina

Matthew McGavic

It's their first win of the new decade.

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 96-83 Win At North Carolina

Matthew McGavic

Tech moves to .500 for the season and 2-1 in ACC play.

Dominant First Half Fuels Georgia Tech Win At North Carolina

Matthew McGavic

It was the most ever scored by the Yellow Jackets at the Dean Dome.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Tar Heels | Game 14

Matthew McGavic

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 14 vs. North Carolina.

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For Heels Maven's Brant Wilkerson-New

Matthew McGavic

It's the first game of the new decade for both teams.

Tale of The Tape: North Carolina Tar Heels

Matthew McGavic

Tomorrow's contest wraps up a 5 game road trip.