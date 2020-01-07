Tale of The Tape: Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils (13-1, 3-0 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 1-2 ACC)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, January 8th at 9:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Duke -12.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Duke 74, Georgia Tech 62 (13% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Duke leads 73-23

- Last Meeting: Duke won 66-53 on January 26th, 2019 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Duke

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For Duke Maven's Shawn Krest

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Duke AP/USA Today NR/NR 2nd/2nd NET 95th 4th RPI 74th 4th SOS 14th 4th KenPom 88th 1st Sagarin 75th 1st

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Duke Points Michael Devoe (16.8) Vernon Carey, Jr. (18.4) Rebounds Moses Wright (8.1) Vernon Carey, Jr. (9.0) Assists Jose Alvarado (4.5) Tre Jones (7.2) Steals Khalid Moore (1.5) Tre Jones (2.0) Blocks James Banks III (2.7) Vernon Carey, Jr. (2.1)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Duke Points Per Game 67.6 84.1 Field Goal % 44.4% 48.4% FGM/FGA Per Game 24.2/55.5 31.2/64.5 Three Point % 28.6% 35.3% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 5.1/17.7 7/19.6 Free Throw % 64.3% 69.8%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Duke Rebounds Per Game 35.7 41.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.1 14.1 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.6 27.6 Rebound Margin -0.9 10.5

Defense:

Georgia Tech Duke Opp. Points Per Game 68.0 62.4 Opp. FG% 39.4% 41.1 Opp. 3PT% 31.0% 29.1 Steals Per Game 7.6 9.3 Blocks Per Game 5.3 6.6

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Duke Assists Per Game 12.7 16.9 Turnovers Per Game 17.1 13.7 Turnover Margin -1.8 3.4 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.7 1.2

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp