Tale of The Tape: Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils (13-1, 3-0 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 1-2 ACC)
- Tipoff: Wednesday, January 8th at 9:00pm EST
- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA
- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Duke -12.0 (KenPom)
- KenPom Prediction: Duke 74, Georgia Tech 62 (13% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Duke leads 73-23
- Last Meeting: Duke won 66-53 on January 26th, 2019 (home)
- Preview & Related Links:
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For Duke Maven's Shawn Krest
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Duke
AP/USA Today
NR/NR
2nd/2nd
NET
95th
4th
RPI
74th
4th
SOS
14th
4th
KenPom
88th
1st
Sagarin
75th
1st
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Duke
Points
Michael Devoe (16.8)
Vernon Carey, Jr. (18.4)
Rebounds
Moses Wright (8.1)
Vernon Carey, Jr. (9.0)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.5)
Tre Jones (7.2)
Steals
Khalid Moore (1.5)
Tre Jones (2.0)
Blocks
James Banks III (2.7)
Vernon Carey, Jr. (2.1)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Duke
Points Per Game
67.6
84.1
Field Goal %
44.4%
48.4%
FGM/FGA Per Game
24.2/55.5
31.2/64.5
Three Point %
28.6%
35.3%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
5.1/17.7
7/19.6
Free Throw %
64.3%
69.8%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Duke
Rebounds Per Game
35.7
41.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.1
14.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.6
27.6
Rebound Margin
-0.9
10.5
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Duke
Opp. Points Per Game
68.0
62.4
Opp. FG%
39.4%
41.1
Opp. 3PT%
31.0%
29.1
Steals Per Game
7.6
9.3
Blocks Per Game
5.3
6.6
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Duke
Assists Per Game
12.7
16.9
Turnovers Per Game
17.1
13.7
Turnover Margin
-1.8
3.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.7
1.2
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI
Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp