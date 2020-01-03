Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Tale of The Tape: North Carolina Tar Heels

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 1-2 ACC) @ North Carolina Tar Heels (8-5, 1-1 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, January 4th at 6:00pm EST

- Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: North Carolina -9.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: North Carolina 72, Georgia Tech 63 (21% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Florida State leads 69-25*

*1 win vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions

- Last Meeting: North Carolina won 77-54 on January 29th, 2019 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. North Carolina

Josh Pastner Previews North Carolina

Jose Alvarado Not Making Any Excuses For 6-7 Start

3 Things GT Basketball Needs To Improve For Conference Play

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
North Carolina

AP/USA Today

NR/NR

NR/RV (38th)

NET

112th

83rd

RPI

89th

54th

SOS

20th

19th

KenPom

94th

45th

Sagarin

93rd

39th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
North Carolina

Points

Michael Devoe (17.9)

Cole Anthony (19.1)

Rebounds

Moses Wright (8.2)

Garrison Brooks (8.2)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (3.8)

Cole Anthony (3.4)

Steals

Khalid Moore (1.7)

Cole Anthony (1.9)

Blocks

James Banks III (3.0)

Armando Bacot (1.5)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
North Carolina

Points Per Game

63.0

69.9

Field Goal %

42.3%

40.1%

FGM/FGA Per Game

23.3/55.1

25.2/62.7

Three Point %

27.2%

29.9%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

4.9/18.1

5.6/18.8

Free Throw %

63.1%

64.1%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
North Carolina

Rebounds Per Game

35.2

44.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.7

14.4

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.5

30.5

Rebound Margin

-0.4

9.7

Defense:

Georgia Tech
North Carolina

Opp. Points Per Game

64.8

68.2

Opp. FG%

39.8%

39.6%

Opp. 3PT%

31.7%

33.1%

Steals Per Game

6.8

5.6

Blocks Per Game

5.3

4.6

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
North Carolina

Assists Per Game

11.8

13.3

Turnovers Per Game

17.3

12.8

Turnover Margin

-3.2

-1.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.7

1.0

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeff Sims Shines In Under Armour All-American Game

Matthew McGavic

Sims is the highest rated Class of 2020 GT recruit to sign.

Jose Alvarado Not Making Any Excuses For 6-7 Start

Matthew McGavic

The junior point guard has missed 7 of this season's 13 games.

Josh Pastner Previews North Carolina

Matthew McGavic

The game wraps up a 5 game road trip.

What To Watch For Vs. North Carolina

Matthew McGavic

The contest against UNC wraps up a 5 game road trip.

Bryce Gowdy's Death Ruled A Suicide

Matthew McGavic

He was set to enroll early at Georgia Tech.

Turnovers Doom Georgia Tech Against #18 Florida State

Matthew McGavic

Tech drops back below .500 on the season.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Seminoles | Game 13

Matthew McGavic

Follow for live updates and analysis of Game 13 vs. Florida State.

Tale of The Tape: Florida State Seminoles

Matthew McGavic

The New Year's Eve contest kicks off conference play

Georgia Tech Football Signee WR Bryce Gowdy Passes Away

Matthew McGavic

He was 17.

Audio: Josh Pastner Previews Florida State

Matthew McGavic

The New Year's Eve game kicks off ACC play.