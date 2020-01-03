Tale of The Tape: North Carolina Tar Heels
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 1-2 ACC) @ North Carolina Tar Heels (8-5, 1-1 ACC)
- Tipoff: Saturday, January 4th at 6:00pm EST
- Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC
- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: North Carolina -9.0 (KenPom)
- KenPom Prediction: North Carolina 72, Georgia Tech 63 (21% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Florida State leads 69-25*
*1 win vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions
- Last Meeting: North Carolina won 77-54 on January 29th, 2019 (home)
- Preview & Related Links:
What To Watch For Vs. North Carolina
Josh Pastner Previews North Carolina
Jose Alvarado Not Making Any Excuses For 6-7 Start
3 Things GT Basketball Needs To Improve For Conference Play
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
North Carolina
AP/USA Today
NR/NR
NR/RV (38th)
NET
112th
83rd
RPI
89th
54th
SOS
20th
19th
KenPom
94th
45th
Sagarin
93rd
39th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
North Carolina
Points
Michael Devoe (17.9)
Cole Anthony (19.1)
Rebounds
Moses Wright (8.2)
Garrison Brooks (8.2)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (3.8)
Cole Anthony (3.4)
Steals
Khalid Moore (1.7)
Cole Anthony (1.9)
Blocks
James Banks III (3.0)
Armando Bacot (1.5)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
North Carolina
Points Per Game
63.0
69.9
Field Goal %
42.3%
40.1%
FGM/FGA Per Game
23.3/55.1
25.2/62.7
Three Point %
27.2%
29.9%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
4.9/18.1
5.6/18.8
Free Throw %
63.1%
64.1%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
North Carolina
Rebounds Per Game
35.2
44.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.7
14.4
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.5
30.5
Rebound Margin
-0.4
9.7
Defense:
Georgia Tech
North Carolina
Opp. Points Per Game
64.8
68.2
Opp. FG%
39.8%
39.6%
Opp. 3PT%
31.7%
33.1%
Steals Per Game
6.8
5.6
Blocks Per Game
5.3
4.6
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
North Carolina
Assists Per Game
11.8
13.3
Turnovers Per Game
17.3
12.8
Turnover Margin
-3.2
-1.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.7
1.0
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI
Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp