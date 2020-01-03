Tale of The Tape: North Carolina Tar Heels

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 1-2 ACC) @ North Carolina Tar Heels (8-5, 1-1 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, January 4th at 6:00pm EST

- Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: North Carolina -9.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: North Carolina 72, Georgia Tech 63 (21% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Florida State leads 69-25*

*1 win vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions

- Last Meeting: North Carolina won 77-54 on January 29th, 2019 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. North Carolina

Josh Pastner Previews North Carolina

Jose Alvarado Not Making Any Excuses For 6-7 Start

3 Things GT Basketball Needs To Improve For Conference Play

Rankings:

Georgia Tech North Carolina AP/USA Today NR/NR NR/RV (38th) NET 112th 83rd RPI 89th 54th SOS 20th 19th KenPom 94th 45th Sagarin 93rd 39th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech North Carolina Points Michael Devoe (17.9) Cole Anthony (19.1) Rebounds Moses Wright (8.2) Garrison Brooks (8.2) Assists Jose Alvarado (3.8) Cole Anthony (3.4) Steals Khalid Moore (1.7) Cole Anthony (1.9) Blocks James Banks III (3.0) Armando Bacot (1.5)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech North Carolina Points Per Game 63.0 69.9 Field Goal % 42.3% 40.1% FGM/FGA Per Game 23.3/55.1 25.2/62.7 Three Point % 27.2% 29.9% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 4.9/18.1 5.6/18.8 Free Throw % 63.1% 64.1%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech North Carolina Rebounds Per Game 35.2 44.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 8.7 14.4 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.5 30.5 Rebound Margin -0.4 9.7

Defense:

Georgia Tech North Carolina Opp. Points Per Game 64.8 68.2 Opp. FG% 39.8% 39.6% Opp. 3PT% 31.7% 33.1% Steals Per Game 6.8 5.6 Blocks Per Game 5.3 4.6

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech North Carolina Assists Per Game 11.8 13.3 Turnovers Per Game 17.3 12.8 Turnover Margin -3.2 -1.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.7 1.0

