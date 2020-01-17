Tale of The Tape: Virginia Cavaliers
Matthew McGavic
Virginia Cavaliers (11-5, 3-3 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-9, 3-4 ACC)
- Tipoff: Saturday, January 18th at 8:00pm EST
- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Virginia -1.0 (KenPom)
- KenPom Prediction: Virginia 54, Georgia Tech 53 (50% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Virginia leads 40-42
- Last Meeting: Virginia won 81-51 on February 27th, 2019 (away)
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Virginia
AP/USA Today
NR/NR
RV/RV
NET
93rd
68th
RPI
80th
58th
SOS
13th
62nd
KenPom
84th
42nd
Sagarin
74th
59th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Virginia
Points
Michael Devoe (16.5)
Mamadi Diakite (13.7)
Rebounds
Moses Wright (8.0)
Braxton Key (7.3)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (5.3)
Kihel Clark (5.9)
Steals
Michael Devoe (1.4)
Braxton Key (1.3)
Blocks
James Banks III (2.9)
Diakite & Huff (1.3)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Virginia
Points Per Game
67.9
55.1
Field Goal %
44.6%
40.1%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.5/57.1
19.3/48.1
Three Point %
28.9%
27.2%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
4.9/17.1
5.1/18.6
Free Throw %
65.9%
70.3%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Virginia
Rebounds Per Game
35.9
34.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.2
8.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.7
24.4
Rebound Margin
+0.1
+4.1
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Virginia
Opp. Points Per Game
67.9
49.2
Opp. FG%
39.8%
35.1%
Opp. 3PT%
30.9%
28.8%
Steals Per Game
7.2
5.8
Blocks Per Game
5.2
4.1
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Virginia
Assists Per Game
13.2
11.1
Turnovers Per Game
16.7
12.7
Turnover Margin
-2.1
+0.6
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
0.9
