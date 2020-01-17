Tale of The Tape: Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers (11-5, 3-3 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-9, 3-4 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, January 18th at 8:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Virginia -1.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Virginia 54, Georgia Tech 53 (50% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Virginia leads 40-42

- Last Meeting: Virginia won 81-51 on February 27th, 2019 (away)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Virginia

Can Georgia Tech's Season Be Saved?

Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Virginia

Guarding Diakite Is A "Personal Challenge" For James Banks III

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Virginia AP/USA Today NR/NR RV/RV NET 93rd 68th RPI 80th 58th SOS 13th 62nd KenPom 84th 42nd Sagarin 74th 59th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Virginia Points Michael Devoe (16.5) Mamadi Diakite (13.7) Rebounds Moses Wright (8.0) Braxton Key (7.3) Assists Jose Alvarado (5.3) Kihel Clark (5.9) Steals Michael Devoe (1.4) Braxton Key (1.3) Blocks James Banks III (2.9) Diakite & Huff (1.3)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Virginia Points Per Game 67.9 55.1 Field Goal % 44.6% 40.1% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.5/57.1 19.3/48.1 Three Point % 28.9% 27.2% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 4.9/17.1 5.1/18.6 Free Throw % 65.9% 70.3%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Virginia Rebounds Per Game 35.9 34.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.2 8.3 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.7 24.4 Rebound Margin +0.1 +4.1

Defense:

Georgia Tech Virginia Opp. Points Per Game 67.9 49.2 Opp. FG% 39.8% 35.1% Opp. 3PT% 30.9% 28.8% Steals Per Game 7.2 5.8 Blocks Per Game 5.2 4.1

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Virginia Assists Per Game 13.2 11.1 Turnovers Per Game 16.7 12.7 Turnover Margin -2.1 +0.6 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.8 0.9

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp