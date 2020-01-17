Jackets Maven
Tale of The Tape: Virginia Cavaliers

Matthew McGavic

Virginia Cavaliers (11-5, 3-3 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-9, 3-4 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, January 18th at 8:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Virginia -1.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Virginia 54, Georgia Tech 53 (50% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Virginia leads 40-42

- Last Meeting: Virginia won 81-51 on February 27th, 2019 (away)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Virginia

Can Georgia Tech's Season Be Saved?

Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Virginia

Guarding Diakite Is A "Personal Challenge" For James Banks III

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Virginia

AP/USA Today

NR/NR

RV/RV

NET

93rd

68th

RPI

80th

58th

SOS

13th

62nd

KenPom

84th

42nd

Sagarin

74th

59th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Virginia

Points

Michael Devoe (16.5)

Mamadi Diakite (13.7)

Rebounds

Moses Wright (8.0)

Braxton Key (7.3)

Assists 

Jose Alvarado (5.3)

Kihel Clark (5.9)

Steals

Michael Devoe (1.4)

Braxton Key (1.3)

Blocks

James Banks III (2.9)

Diakite & Huff (1.3)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Virginia

Points Per Game

67.9

55.1

Field Goal %

44.6%

40.1%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.5/57.1

19.3/48.1

Three Point %

28.9%

27.2%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

4.9/17.1

5.1/18.6

Free Throw %

65.9%

70.3%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Virginia

Rebounds Per Game

35.9

34.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.2

8.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.7

24.4

Rebound Margin

+0.1

+4.1

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Virginia

Opp. Points Per Game

67.9

49.2

Opp. FG%

39.8%

35.1%

Opp. 3PT%

30.9%

28.8%

Steals Per Game

7.2

5.8

Blocks Per Game

5.2

4.1

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Virginia

Assists Per Game

13.2

11.1

Turnovers Per Game

16.7

12.7

Turnover Margin

-2.1

+0.6

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

0.9

Basketball

