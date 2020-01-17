Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Virginia

Matthew McGavic

Hoping to get back in the win column after falling to the Notre Dame Fighting in a second half shootout, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-9, 3-4 ACC) are back in McCamish Pavilion ready to face their next ACC foe. Next up, the Jackets are set to face the the Virginia Cavaliers (11-5, 3-3- ACC). They square off Saturday night at 8:00pm on the ACC Network.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against the Fighting Irish, previewed the upcoming game against the Cavaliers, and more.

Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Virginia

Can Georgia Tech's Season Be Saved?

Guarding UVA's Diakite Is A "Personal Challenge" For James Banks III

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech's ACC Schedule To Be Revealed Next Week

Wes Durham and Mark Packer will reveal the league's full schedule live on "Packer & Durham" next week.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Tale of The Tape: Virginia Cavaliers

Tech has won just 2 of their last 15 games against UVA.

Matthew McGavic

Guarding UVA's Diakite Is a "Personal Challenge" For James Banks III

The Mamadi Diakite/James Banks III matchup will be a key one to watch as GT takes on the defending national champs.

Matthew McGavic

Can Georgia Tech's Season Be Saved?

Can the Yellow Jackets turn it around and make a run for the NCAA Tournament?

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Virginia

The Yellow Jackets have lost their last 5 games against the Cavaliers.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Georgia Tech Gearing Up For Busy Pre-Signing Day Contact Period

Georgia Tech will host a pair of recruits on the 17th and 31st of this month.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Fighting Irish @ Yellow Jackets | Game 17

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 17 vs. Notre Dame.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Georgia Tech Football Adds Series With Alabama And Georgia State

Tech will face GSU in 2024 & 2026, and UA in 2030 & 2031.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

GT 2020 Football Season Tickets Now On Sale

2020 Season Tickets include the Nov. 14th "Mayhem at MBS" showdown with Notre Dame.

Matthew McGavic

Gallery: Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 74

All credit to Brett Davis of USA TODAY Sports.

Matthew McGavic