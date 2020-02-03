All Yellow Jackets
Tale of The Tape: Virginia Tech Hokies

Matthew McGavic

Virginia Tech Hokies (14-8, 5-6 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 4-7 ACC)

- Tipoff: Tuesday, February 4th at 7:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech (-3.0)

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 66, Virginia Tech (61% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Virginia Tech leads 20-6

- Last Meeting: Virginia Tech won 76-68 on February 13th, 2019 (away)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Virginia Tech

Michael Devoe is Doubtful/Questionable Vs. VT

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For All Hokies' Mike McDaniel

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

89th

61st

RPI

88th

106th

SOS

9th

116th

KenPom

91st

84th

Sagarin

77th

82nd

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech

Points

Michael Devoe  (16.2)

Landers Nolley II (17.5)

Rebounds

James Banks (7.7)

Tyrece Radford (6.5)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.2)

Wabissa Bede (6.3)

Steals

Jose Alvarado (2.2)

Wabissa Bede (1.2)

Blocks

James Banks III (2.7)

PJ Horne (0.7)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech

Points Per Game

68.0

70.6

Field Goal %

44.6%

43.3%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.6/57.4

25.1/58.0

Three Point %

28.9%

36.6%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

5/17.3

10.1/27.7

Free Throw %

66.4%

69.8%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech

Rebounds Per Game

36.2

35.1

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.8

8

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.5

27.1

Rebound Margin

+1.3

-0.6

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech

Opp. Points Per Game

67.2

63.8

Opp. FG%

40.3%

41.1%

Opp. 3PT%

31.0%

31.6%

Steals Per Game

7.3

6.0

Blocks Per Game

4.9

2.8

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech

Assists Per Game

13.4

15.4

Turnovers Per Game

15.9

9.8

Turnover Margin

-1.8

2.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

1.6

