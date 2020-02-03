Tale of The Tape: Virginia Tech Hokies
Matthew McGavic
Virginia Tech Hokies (14-8, 5-6 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 4-7 ACC)
- Tipoff: Tuesday, February 4th at 7:00pm EST
- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA
- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech (-3.0)
- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 66, Virginia Tech (61% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Virginia Tech leads 20-6
- Last Meeting: Virginia Tech won 76-68 on February 13th, 2019 (away)
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
89th
61st
RPI
88th
106th
SOS
9th
116th
KenPom
91st
84th
Sagarin
77th
82nd
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech
Points
Michael Devoe (16.2)
Landers Nolley II (17.5)
Rebounds
James Banks (7.7)
Tyrece Radford (6.5)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.2)
Wabissa Bede (6.3)
Steals
Jose Alvarado (2.2)
Wabissa Bede (1.2)
Blocks
James Banks III (2.7)
PJ Horne (0.7)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech
Points Per Game
68.0
70.6
Field Goal %
44.6%
43.3%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.6/57.4
25.1/58.0
Three Point %
28.9%
36.6%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
5/17.3
10.1/27.7
Free Throw %
66.4%
69.8%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech
Rebounds Per Game
36.2
35.1
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.8
8
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.5
27.1
Rebound Margin
+1.3
-0.6
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech
Opp. Points Per Game
67.2
63.8
Opp. FG%
40.3%
41.1%
Opp. 3PT%
31.0%
31.6%
Steals Per Game
7.3
6.0
Blocks Per Game
4.9
2.8
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech
Assists Per Game
13.4
15.4
Turnovers Per Game
15.9
9.8
Turnover Margin
-1.8
2.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
1.6
