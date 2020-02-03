Tale of The Tape: Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech Hokies (14-8, 5-6 ACC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 4-7 ACC)

- Tipoff: Tuesday, February 4th at 7:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech (-3.0)

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 66, Virginia Tech (61% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Virginia Tech leads 20-6

- Last Meeting: Virginia Tech won 76-68 on February 13th, 2019 (away)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Virginia Tech

Michael Devoe is Doubtful/Questionable Vs. VT

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For All Hokies' Mike McDaniel

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Virginia Tech AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 89th 61st RPI 88th 106th SOS 9th 116th KenPom 91st 84th Sagarin 77th 82nd

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Virginia Tech Points Michael Devoe (16.2) Landers Nolley II (17.5) Rebounds James Banks (7.7) Tyrece Radford (6.5) Assists Jose Alvarado (4.2) Wabissa Bede (6.3) Steals Jose Alvarado (2.2) Wabissa Bede (1.2) Blocks James Banks III (2.7) PJ Horne (0.7)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Virginia Tech Points Per Game 68.0 70.6 Field Goal % 44.6% 43.3% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.6/57.4 25.1/58.0 Three Point % 28.9% 36.6% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 5/17.3 10.1/27.7 Free Throw % 66.4% 69.8%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Virginia Tech Rebounds Per Game 36.2 35.1 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.8 8 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.5 27.1 Rebound Margin +1.3 -0.6

Defense:

Georgia Tech Virginia Tech Opp. Points Per Game 67.2 63.8 Opp. FG% 40.3% 41.1% Opp. 3PT% 31.0% 31.6% Steals Per Game 7.3 6.0 Blocks Per Game 4.9 2.8

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Virginia Tech Assists Per Game 13.4 15.4 Turnovers Per Game 15.9 9.8 Turnover Margin -1.8 2.4 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.8 1.6

