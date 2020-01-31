The Evolution of Jordan Usher

The energy and athleticism possessed by Jordan Usher is well documented. From the moment he opted to transfer from Southern California back home to Georgia Tech, the junior forward from Canton, GA has been lauded as a player who can out-effort almost anyone and jump out of the gym.

But for a period of time, his calling card was also his Achilles' heel.

In his Yellow Jacket debut against Ball State, he shot just 1-7 and picked up 3 fouls in the first 14 minutes of the game. He committed flagrant fouls in back-to-back games against Hawai'i and Florida State, including getting ejected against the Rainbow Warriors.

"He was running around like a chicken with his head cut off," head coach Josh Pastner said about Usher in his first few games with Georgia Tech. "He was a wild player."

Over time, Usher has learned to properly utilize his greatest asset. "I feel like it's starting to click now," Usher said. "I"m in more control of my energy, and have been able to slow it down in times of need."

This did not come by accident. Much like when he would work with Michael Devoe in the offseason to help him perfect his craft, assistant coach Anthony Wilkins did the same with Usher.

It all started with the foot work. There have been times this season where Usher is moving with such a lack of control that it causes him to travel and further contribute to Georgia Tech's turnover problem. The one-on-one sessions and workouts that Usher has had with Wilkins has helped him to control what he does with his feet in the paint and on the fast break, similar to how Wilkins helped improve Devoe with his first step burst.

"[Coach Wilkins] breaks down footwork really well," Usher said. "He's one of the best coaches I've worked with.

The work that Usher has put in is starting to show itself on the court. Not only has he gotten better individually, but he has also made strides as a team player. His court vision has increased significantly as time has progressed, netting nearly half of his season assist total in just the last 3 games (14/29).

"The game has slowed down for me," he said.

Coach Pastner and the rest of the staff has also taken note of the steps he has made in his game.

"In his progression, he is learning how to become a better basketball player," Pastner said. "From where he was to where he is now, he's a totally different player." If there's anything he feels that Usher needs to improve upon, it is his three point shooting.

The road to securing Georgia Tech's first NCAA Tournament bid since 2010 is a long on for Usher, Pastner and Co. But at the rate that both parties are moving, they could give themselves a fighting chance.

