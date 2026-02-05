The Good, Bad & The Ugly From Georgia Tech's Loss To California On Wednesday

Georgia Tech dropped a tough game on the road after a valiant effort in the second half that saw them go on a 20-2 run to get back in the game after trailing by 15 points. The Yellow Jackets got back in it and took a lead, but couldn’t sustain it to pull off the upset victory. They ultimately would fall short in a 90-85 loss on the road to California. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly from the defeat.

Good

-Georgia Tech 20-2 run to get back in the game and nearly pull off the victory

-Akai Fleming 19 points off the bench, with 15 coming in the second half; he finished 6-12 from the floor

-Akai Fleming went 3-3 from beyond the arc

-Kam Craft's second-half performance with 14 points and 3-5 shooting from beyond the arc

-Chas Kelley III 15 points off the bench on 6-10 shooting

-Baye Ndongo posts a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds

-Georgia Tech 56 second-half points

-Georgia Tech knocks down 10 threes

-The Yellow Jackets finish with 16 second-chance points

-Georgia Tech scores 38 bench points

-The Yellow Jackets dominate the bench with a 48-16 advantage

-Georgia Tech finished with 20 assists on 34 made field goals

-The Yellow Jackets finished with just eight turnovers

-Georgia Tech forces 14 turnovers

-Jaeden Mustaf finished with 14 points on 5-9 shooting from the field and two three pointers

-Georgia Tech went 8-12 from beyond the arc in the second half

-Baye Ndongo finishes with a career-high eight assists

-It was the 11th time this season that Akai Fleming finished in double figures

Bad

-John Camden 15 points on 4-5 shooting for California

-The Golden Bears had five players in double-figures

-Georgia Tech shoots 7-14 from the free throw line

-The Yellow Jackets trailed at halftime 43-29

-California knocked down 12 threes and went (12-23) from beyond the arc

-California had three different players with at least three made field goals from beyond the arc

-Georgia Tech begins the game in a 10-2 hole

-California shoots 50% from the field in the first half

-Only nine fastbreak points for the Yellow Jackets after forcing 14 turnovers

Ugly

-Georgia Tech leading scorer Kowacie Reeves didn’t have a single field goal and finished 0-3

-Baye Ndongo fouls out of the game

-California Dai Dai Ames finished with 29 points on 9-13 shooting

