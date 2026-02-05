Georgia Tech vs California Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

16:14 1H- California begins the game on a 10-3 run. The Golden Bears have hit its last four field goals. Dai Dai Ames has six points on 3-3 shooting

18:38 1H - Dai Dai Ames hits the first basket of the game to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead

20:00 1H - Georgia Tech wins the opening tip.

Pregame:

Starting Lineups:

G- Lamar Washington

G- Jaeden Mustaf

G- Kam Craft

F- Kowacie Reeves

F- Baye Ndongo

Georgia Tech is looking to get back on track on the road against California and end there three game losing streak. Last time out the Yellow Jackets fell to North Carolina at home 91-75 at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets will need to avoid a slow start to make it a game and try and steal a victory on the road.

