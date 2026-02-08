The Good, The Bad & The Ugly From Georgia Tech 95-72 Loss To Stanford

Georgia Tech fell to Stanford 95-72 on the road to conclude its two-game road trip in California. After a stellar shooting performance in the first half, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t quite match it in the second half and struggled to keep up the same shooting prowess. However, their opponent caught fire and was able to go 5-11 from three-point range and separate from the Yellow Jackets. Big in that was Ebuka Okorie, who netted a new career-high and made history becoming just the fifth freshman in ACC history with a 40-point game.

40-BALL FOR FRESHMAN EBUKA OKORIE VS. GEORGIA TECH 🔥



Okorie becomes the fifth freshman in ACC history with a 40-point game joining:



🏀 Cooper Flagg

🏀 Olivier Hanlan

🏀 Harrison Barnes

🏀 Tyler Hansbrough pic.twitter.com/54kbgFCFFN — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) February 8, 2026

There were some good things and some bad things that happened in the game. Let’s take a closer look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Yellow Jackets loss.

Good

-Lamar Washington team-high eight rebounds

-True freshman Eric Chatfield Jr scores a career-high eight points and dished out three assists

-Baye Ndongo records fourth consecutive game in double figures

-Akai Fleming finishes with 19 points on 7-11 shooting

-Jaeden Mustaf finishes with 13 points

-The Yellow Jackets finish with 40 points in the paint

-Baye Ndongo adds 14 points on 6-12 shooting

-Cole Kirouac has good minutes and finishes with four points and three rebounds

-Georgia Tech shoots 51.6% from the field and 75% from three in the first half

Bad

-Stanford shot 44.4% from beyond the arc

-Georgia Tech shoots 12-34 from the field in the second half

-Kam Craft only had five points on 1-7 shooting after strong performances in previous outings.

-Georgia Tech was -8 on the glass

-Georgia Tech goes 5-15 from beyond the arc

-The Yellow Jackets have double-digit turnovers

-Georgia Tech doesn’t make a field goal in the final 2:25 left in the game

-The Yellow Jackets go 11-17 from the free throw line

-Stanford finished with 25 bench points

-Jeremy Dent-Smith provided a spark off the bench for the Cardinals, finishing with 16 points on 4-8 shooting in the game, which was all in the second half.

Ugly

-Stanford shot 54.1% from the field, the highest against the Yellow Jackets this season.

-Stanford had 10 blocks

-Ebuka Okorie scores a career-high 40 points against the Yellow Jackets

-Ebuka Okorie going 13-13 from the charity stripe

-The Ramblin Wreck went 2-11 from beyond the arc

-Stanford finished with 20 points off turnovers

-Chas Kelley III finishes with 0 points (0-0) after a 15-point outing in his last game

-Georgia Tech dropped its fifth consecutive game and is now 2-9 in the ACC

More Georgia Tech Basketball News:

•How to Watch Georgia Tech vs No. 16 North Carolina: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

•Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech 71-65 Loss To Virginia Tech

•Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

•How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Tipoff Time and TV Channel