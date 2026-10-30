The Most Important Quotes From Karen Blair at Friday's Media Availability

Georgia Tech Women’s head basketball coach Karen Blair talked to the media prior to the season tipping off on Monday. Here are some of the most important quotes she gave at her press conference.

On expectations for this season

“Yeah, I mean, we're planning to play in March. That's what we want to do. I mean, that's, you know, ultimately we want to be able to, you know, play in the postseason. That's what our goals are. We don't shy away from those goals. As you guys know, we have the seventh hardest schedule in the country. We're going to learn a lot about ourselves. But I think last year we were still learning each other in the non-conference. Now, our expectations in year two are to get more wins in that non-conference. We know and understand what the ACC is going to be like, but a tough non-conference is going to prepare us as we go into the ACC. Um, so that's what our expectations are: you know, we're trying to get better every single game that we go out, but ultimately we want to be a part of the NCAA Tournament when March rolls around,” said Blair.

On having more veterans back returning to the team

“The difference is when you have this many returners and this many vets, you know, the culture is established. You know, the work ethic and the standard is set, you know, and they've brought the newcomers along in that area. So, I just think there's a different level of comfort, and for me it's, you know, that relationship and that trust is built. So, you're able to push be able to push them, you know, you know how to motivate them and how to push them to be better coming into year two. Whereas last year, I don't, you know, you were still kind of getting a feel for each other. But I think that's the difference. I mean, my expectations for those four and even Inez (Noguero), you know, Nez was here, and I know, you know, everybody's excited to get a Nez back on the floor, but having those relationships built a year later is, you know, you want more for them and to be able to push them and motivate them to do that,” said Blair.

On defensive intensity and pressuring the basketball

“I love the intensity that we're playing on the defensive end. I think last year it was a staple of this program and it's continuing to be that going into year two. Um so again, just being able to really pressure the ball. Uh I think we'll press more this year than we were able to last year. We'll have more depth that'll be able to allow that. And so it's what we talk about a lot of times is just being able to be disruptive and then taking away the opponents. What are the things that they want to do? What are the top two things that they want to do? Who is their player? And you know, I think like Jordan Ode, um, Talayah, like a lot of them have stepped up and they want to be able to guard, you know, the other team's best player,” said Blair.

On Kyndal Walker

“I'm really excited for you guys to get an opportunity to see Kyndal Walker. Her energy that she brings on the defensive end. It's elite. So she can come in and impact the game immediately. So, I'm excited for our fans to get a chance to see her and see what she can do on the defensive end as well,” said Blair.