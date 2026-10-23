Staff Predictions For Georgia Tech vs. Boston College: Can the Yellow Jackets Get Their Second ACC Win?

Georgia Tech is back home for homecoming weekend against Boston College and is looking to pick up their second conference win of the year. Let’s take a look at how the staff sees the game turning out.

Can Georgia Tech get after Mason McKenzie?

One of the names that head coach Brent Key harped on was Mason McKenzie and how well he plays. Even went on to mention he reminds him of a quarterback the Yellow Jackets used to have in Haynes King. He runs the ball at a high level, but it is nothing the Yellow Jackets aren’t used to. They should be ready to go, but that is easier said than done, especially when you don’t have your best run defender in Tawfiq Thomas that will likely not play.

The Yellow Jackets will have to be aggressive in defending the run and win the early downs. If they can create pressure on McKenzie, they should be able to have success. It will take four quarters to get the job done, though, and not just a quarter or a certain period of the game. If they are consistent, it should be a game they can get the ball back to their offense. McKenzie is a talented QB and earned a lot of praise for Brent Key this week:

“It really starts with their quarterback (Mason McKenzie). You know, the quarterback's done a nice job for them. He's a division two transfer from Saginaw. He reminds me a lot of the guy we had here last year in a lot of ways. You know, he runs around, throws a good ball; you can tell he has command and leadership of the offense, and you know, obviously, so with them naming him as a captain, you know, just getting there. So he’s done a good job for him.

Extends plays, scrambles, avoids pressure; you throw on the run, but also is a designed runner, and the quarterback reads. We got to be sharp on defense as far as our quarterback responsibilities and our pass rush responsibilities, and make sure that we keep him contained in the pocket when we can and not allow the big explosives that hurt you with that.

Staff Predictions

Last week, me and Jackson were spot on with our Virginia Tech game picks and for the Yellow Jackets to fall to the Hokies. This week we are back to splitting hairs with both of us picking in opposite directions. Who will be right? It remains to be seen. Let’s take a look at who we are picking this weekend.

Jackson Caudell (publisher, 4-2 record)- Boston College 27, Georgia Tech 24

Georgia Tech is going to be battling injuries again this week, but if defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas cannot go this weekend, the best player on the Yellow Jackets' defense won't be on the field, and that is a big loss. While the Eagles were not expected to be among the contenders for the ACC, they have played nearly every opponent tightly, including SMU and Virginia Tech. I don't have a good feel for this game, and while BC has not been very good on the road and Georgia Tech is a solid home team, I think the Eagles' offense does enough to get the win and send Georgia Tech to 2-5.

Final Score: Boston College 27, Georgia Tech 24

Najeh Wilkins (writer, 3-3 record)- Georgia Tech 51, Boston College 31

Georgia Tech will more than likely be without their best interior defensive lineman against Boston College with Tawfiq Thomas doubtful. However, I think despite his absence, the Yellow Jackets should be able to play at a high level and come out with a win. The game plan is simple. They need to slow down Mason McKenzie in the run game (he’s the leading rusher). When he drops back to pass, they need to get after him and create pressure looks.

He’s been more prone to turnovers and giving the opposing team the ball. If the Yellow Jackets can create the same pressure, they should be able to give McKenzie fits. Their offense has been good at home and is starting to turn a corner. With Justice Haynes back alongside Trelain Maddox, that bodes well for the Yellow Jackets' running game. With the running game mixed with play action and a porous defense, Georgia Tech should hit a lot of plays in the passing game. I think the offense has its best output of the season and hangs 50 on Boston College.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 51, Boston College 31