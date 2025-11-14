Three Things To Watch For On Friday Night As Georgia Tech Travels To Face Its Rival Georgia
Georgia Tech travels to Athens to face its rival on Friday for another iteration of Clean, Old Fashioned Hate on the hardwood. Let's take a look at three things to watch for at Stegeman Coliseum.
1. Can the Georgia Tech vs Georgia Rivarly Deliver?
It’s been a long time since we have seen an elite matchup between both programs with high stakes. Friday night doesn’t have really any stakes but just bragging rights for the victor and the ability to remain undefeated. However, it could prove to be a game that can help either team when it comes to evaluating their resume for an NCAA tournament berth, especially if both are good. One thing this game has is star power. For Georgia, Jeremiah Wilkinson is the leading scorer and a dynamic perimeter player. Wilkinson is averaging 16.3 points per game. True freshman Jacob Wilkins, the son of former NBA great Dominque WIlkins, has been a human highlight reel and all over Bleacher Report, and major hoop accounts with how showy of a dunker he is. Wilkins is averaging 14.3 points per game and has continued to impress with stellar defense.
For Georgia Tech, they also have stars starting with All-ACC selection Baye Ndongo, who is still rounding into form. He hasn’t played a complete game yet and is a usual double-double machine. His running mate, Mouhamed Sylla, has continued to garner attention with his three double-doubles to begin his collegiate career with the Yellow Jackets and an impressive 14-point and 15-rebound performance against MD Eastern in the season opener. He will be one to watch. Lastly, Georgia Tech has a potential star in the making in Akai Fleming, who has been coming off the bench and providing a spark. Fleming has hit double-figures in the past two games and has shown he can be a potential elite guard for the Yellow Jackets this season.
While this game will get overlooked a bit on Friday night, it does have the makings for an elite matchup, especially if both teams perform at a high level, which would bring more intrigue to hoops in the state of Georgia and probably more of a national eye. Head coach Damon Stoudamire talked about the importance of the game.
“Yeah, we've got to respond. I think the biggest thing that we haven't done and what I'm looking forward to seeing is we got to go in and we got to be ready to fight, period. You know what I mean? The first year we come off, playing Duke, we go down there, we play, we beat Duke, we go down there, and you know, then they come here last year, and you know, it's crazy cuz I think I think we were winning. We hit a three to go up by one with maybe about eight, nine minutes to go in the game, but then they just kind of took over the game from there,” said Stoudamire. “We've got to get there, and we've got to be prepared to fight. We've got to take the fight to them as well. So, that's what I want. That's what I want to see from our team. It's a road test at their spot. So, it's a big game. No question about it. It's a big game.”
2. Will Peyton Marshall return?
The Missouri transfer has been a great addition to the Yellow Jackets so far this season and has been playing at a high level when he comes off the bench. Marshall is a great passer and always makes the right basketball play. He also defends at a high level, blocking shots and rebounding the basketball. In the season opener against MD Eastern, Marshall floated with a double-double, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds. His presence on the floor can’t be denied. He missed the Yellow Jackets last game with back spasms. Coach Stoudamire talked about his status after their win on Monday, and Marshall's aim was to play on Friday.
“We're hoping he returns on Friday. He just had some spasms, but he'll be fine, you know. Um, just kind of day-to-day, you know. We missed him tonight, you know. It's funny, you know, you start, you get used to somebody, but we missed him. He moves the ball, he passes the ball well, does some good things, but um yeah, hopefully we're hoping to have him back, you know, by the end of Friday, but he's day to day,” said Stoudamire.
3. Georgia Tech's potential lethal lineup
Georgia Tech struggled with turnovers in its last outing against SE Louisiana. Georgia Tech equalled its season total of 13 turnovers in one half last time they played. The Lions were giving the Yellow Jackets fits with their press and trapping that led to a lot of careless passes and turnovers. However, Georgia Tech used a lineup that helped get over some of the bad play in the game. Coach Stoudamire deployed a backcourt lineup of Eric Chatfield, Akai Fleming, and Lamar Washington. Each did a good job of pushing the ball up the court and finding the open man. The Yellow Jackets were able to get in a rhythm and went on a run to close a double-digit lead.
“Yeah, that was a classic example, but those three did play well together. You know, I thought that you know, in all our games, our bench has given us a big boost. And you know, last year we didn't have we didn't have that. We didn't have the leisure of having guys go to the bench where we could regroup. They can regroup, excuse me, and then we bring guys in. But, you know, like you said, Chatfield and Akai and Lamar, I thought they all really did a good job, and they ignited us, and we need that each and every game. They were really good on the defensive end. Lamar, I thought he really pressured the ball, did some good things. Akai, I thought he was really good as well. And then chat, his numbers don't necessarily show it, but I thought he impacted the game,” said Stoudamire.
This combination of a backcourt has good potential, and we could see if it is deployed again on Friday if there are struggles with turnovers and getting the offense going.
