True freshman Eric Chatfield Dazzles In The AEBL Pro-Am Circuit, Becoming The 2nd Youngest MVP
Georgia Tech guard Eric Chatfield went off for 20 points and five assists in the AEBL (Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League) for Winners United, winning MVP honors. AEBL is a summer pro league where players from all over come and participate to get runs during the summer before the season begins in November. Chatfield was the second-youngest MVP of the event in its history.
In the game, he showcased an array of skills, including his smooth three-point jump shot he hit from the corner, top of the key, and on the left hash. He nailed two of those shots from that corner. Also, his ability to create was on full display as he made shots off the dribble with stepbacks, difficult fadeaways, and fully contested. His ability to create separation from defenders makes him tough to stop, especially when he gets a full head of steam. One of his most impressive plays was when he was driving to the basket and he reversed the ball on the other side, making for a nice jelly finish off the glass.
Now it is just summer league, but it's nice to see Chatfield going against older opponents and still being able to put on a show while displaying what he can do on the hardwood.
He’s coming off a very decorated career with the Pace Academy Knights that saw him win two state championships, surpass 1,000 career points, be named Class 4A Region Player of the Year, Metro Player of the Year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and much more. In his senior season, he averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.4 assists for a team that fell just short of glory in the state championship to North Oconee.
Chatfield is an extremely talented player who has all the tools to be successful on the collegiate level. His ability to create offense, high basketball IQ, and set up his teammates will make life easier for the Yellow Jackets. As he has continued to show in his career, no stage is too big for him. Head coach Damon Stoudamire sums it up best on Ramblingwreck.com.
“Eric may be under the radar, but he’s one of the more skilled guards in the country. He’s got a great skill set, and can dribble, pass and shoot very well. He’ll be able to shoot from deep and stretch the floor. He makes good passes with his right hand or his left. He’s going to be able to contribute here.”
Chatfield will fly under the radar for most, but he could be a key player in the Yellow Jackets attaining their goals for the 2025 season.