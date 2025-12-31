How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Duke: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Georgia Tech is back on the hardwood for a major bout with No.6 Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Yellow Jackets are seeking a 1-0 start for the second time in three seasons under head coach Damon Stoudamire and their second ACC road opening win since 2019.

The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 80-25 against the Yellow Jackets. Duke won both meetings in 2024. Georgia Tech is off to a better start in 2025 compared to 2024. At this point last year, they were 6-7. They are now five games above .500 with a 9-4 record and have a winning streak heading into conference play.

Here is how you can watch today’s game:

GEORGIA TECH (9-4, 0-0 ACC) at No. 6/5 DUKE (11-1, 0-0 ACC)

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 | 4 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Jay Alter, Randolph Childress

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Wednesday’s game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network, and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app or Channel 390.

Preparing For ACC Play

Dec 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire on the sideline against the Florida A&M Rattlers in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The competition gets better, and the wins get a little harder as ACC play begins for the Yellow Jackets. They have been in a number of gritty wins this season to be at 9-5. It is time for Georgia Tech to begin picking up some Quad 1 wins and adding to its resume if they want the chance to be tournament-bound. Georgia Tech currently sits as the No.178 team according to net rankings and is 0-1 in Quad 1. They are 8-0 in Quad 4, 1-3 in Quad 3, and 0-0 in Quad 2. The ACC will present plenty of opportunities for Georgia Tech to get on track and play those quality opponents. Head coach Damon Stoudamire talked about preparing for ACC play.

“Offensively, we've been getting better. You can see that, and we have to just continue to move in that direction. I think that we have a team that, when I envision this team when we put it together, would have a lot of people in double figures. We might not have a 20-point guy right now, but we've got a bunch of guys that, every game it could be somebody different, and I think that's what you're seeing down the line. I've been happy with our offensive with our offense over the course of the last three, four games. You know, again, aside from the 20 turnovers that we had tonight on that end of the floor, I think we've been playing well,” said Stoudamire.

Regardless of whether they win or not, Wednesday will be a good opportunity to see where Georgia Tech stands amongst the elite in the sport.

More Georgia Tech Basketball News: