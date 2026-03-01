Bleav In Georgia Tech: Looking at the Most Underrated Players At Each Position Going Into Spring

Spring football is getting closer and closer for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets begin practice later this month and there are a lot of new faces on both the coaching staff and on the roster for Brent Key's program. Georgia Tech has made some noteworthy additions to the team via the transfer portal, with guys like Justice Haynes and Alberto Mendoza getting a lot of attention for their moves to Atlanta.

But who are the underrated guys to know? On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, we look closer at each position and talk about some underrated guys that you should be watching this spring.

Players to watch

Georgia Tech is losing Haynes King and Aaron Philo at the QB position and both Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza and redshirt freshman Graham Knowles are looked at as the favorites to take the starting position, but don't sleep on redshirt freshman Grady Adamson.

Adamson has really good athleticism and an underrated arm. He was an early commitment for Georgia Tech's 2025 class and despite other teams making a run at him, he stuck with the Yellow Jackets. Mendoza is probably the favorite to win the job, but I think Adamson is a name to watch.

Georgia Tech is losing a lot of production in the wide receiver room through the transfer portal and players running out of eligibility. They brought in two from the portal themselves, but they are going to need some younger guys already on the roster to step up.

Debron Gatling came to Georgia Tech after spending a year at South Carolina and the speedster is going to have a chance to play a lot of snaps for the Yellow Jackets this fall. If someone is going to step up and get meaningful playing time.

Georgia Tech did not have a very good pass rush last season, but young defensive end Amontrae Bradford flashed some last season. He finished third among Georgia Tech's defensive ends in pass rush grade according to PFF, and he has the physical tools to be an every down player. The Yellow Jackets need more consistent pass rush this season, and Bradford is a guy to watch.

Fenix Felton got his opportunity to play late in the season, and he flashed as a young player. Georgia Tech has some young DB's on this team, such as Felton, Tae Harris, and Elgin Sessions, and each of them has a chance to earn playing time this season. He only played 86 snaps last season, according to PFF and there is a good chance that he will play many more this season in a young safety room.