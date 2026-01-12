What Is Georgia Tech Missing To Take The Next Step As A Team

The Yellow Jackets have dropped two straight games and are searching for answers with ACC play fully underway. The Yellow Jackets have continued to dig themselves holes, especially in the last two outings. Against Syracuse at home, the Yellow Jackets trailed 54-34 in the first half before making a second-half push to get within striking distance, but fell short. Against Miami, the Yellow Jackets fell into a 15-2 hole and had to work the entire game to get back in it and within striking distance later in the game. The slow starts have been fueled by turnovers, which in part have affected the team on the defensive end and put them in holes. Head coach Damon Stoudamire talked about how the team can avoid digging holes.

“I preach it every day. I wish guys would take on it. You got to pay attention to detail. You've got to be process-driven, excuse me. You know, each and every day. Um, you've got to understand the toxic trait to eliminate in your life. You know, that's what you've got to do. And, you know, whether it's turnovers, you know, whether it's missing the defensive assignment, all that stuff, all of it bleeds in because, you know, you see the turnovers, but I see we missed a couple tags,” said Stoudamire.

“The first play of the game against Syracuse, we talked about eliminating a roller, and the first points of the game they got were a dunk. So, for me, it's so much bigger than even the turnovers. Yes, we have to get them down, but the attention to detail has to be better. You've got to pay attention to when we're going over the scouting report each and every day. You've got to get lost in it, you know, and to me that's what hurts, you know, and you know, you can't get down to a team like this uh and spot them spot him a 10-point lead at the beginning.”

Georgia Tech desperately needs sparks and to get the ball to its best players, especially early in games. Far too often, they struggle to get settled in and make plays. Coach Stoudamire kept it frank after another loss of how the team can get a spark.

“For lack of a better term, we've got to get a go-to guy. Let's call it what it is. It is what it is, you know, but we have to finish games. We're right there to be in the game. We have to finish the game. When we're losing games, we're not finishing. You need it. We talk a lot about certain things, but at the end of the day man, you need a dude. Got to have a dude, you know what I mean, and somebody has to step up, you know in those moments, and you know I think we got really good players, but we got to have somebody start finishing, you know, that's what it comes to man. As bad as I feel at this moment, we've lost three ACC games, and it was a five-point game with under four. Got to finish. Got to finish something. You just have to finish. When you don't have that go-to guy like that, where it could be a different guy every day or every game, excuse me. You've got to execute. You've got to pay attention to detail,” said Stoudamire.

To Stoudamire’s point, they need a dude, but I think they have one in Kowacie Reeves. The problem last time out is that he didn’t have a shot attempt until 11:01 in the first half. He is the leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets this season and manufactures their offense. Georgia Tech can’t go nearly nine minutes in the game without getting the ball to its best player. If they run some off-ball screens or plays to get Reeves the ball, they will be able to avoid the struggles and get out to a better start. Better starts make it easier for the Yellow Jackets, especially in the second half of games where they have shown they play better and shoot it better. At 10-7 on the year, the Yellow Jackets need to start picking up wins and fast. If they solve their problem, they should be able to do so.

