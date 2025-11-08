Why Akai Fleming Could Be The Secret Weapon For Georgia Tech Basketball This Season
The Yellow Jackets have had plenty of good guards come through the program. In the Damon Stoudamire era, it has been Kyle Sturdivant, Javian McCollum, Nait George, Lance Terry, and more. I don’t think that in his time as a head coach, they’ve had a guard like Akai Fleming.
The former four-star prospect began his high school basketball journey with Osborne (Marietta, Georgia) before he became a prized prospect in the nation. There in Marietta, he was putting up buckets, and it was must-see TV whenever he stepped on the floor. His elite play and carving out defenses at the prep level led to the call from one of the best leagues in the country, Overtime Elite. Fleming would transition to play in the renowned league, but only played in five games after suffering an injury. During his time there, he averaged 8.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. It was unfortunate his time came to a close, but he remained focused on being ready for when he came to Georgia Tech.
Through just two games this season, he is already making his presence felt. In a win last night over Bryant, he dropped 14 points, which was a career-high. He did it off the bench, too. Georgia Tech has long waited for instant impact offense off the bench and a player who can create. He gives the vibe of a Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn) and his impact he had on the Tigers last season. Now, I am not comparing their games because they play differently. However, with Fleming’s ability to score the basketball at a high level and create for himself.
I think the area he separates himself is on the defensive end. He is a good on-ball defender and does a great job of staying in front of opposing players. He plays sticky defense and is a pest on that end. He can guard multiple positions and does a good job of staying in front of the offensive player. That defense will lead to more minutes on the court.
“Akai Fleming, he really played well. He played well. He really ignited us when he came in,” said Head Coach Damon Stoudamire.
You could tell he was more comfortable out there and was flowing in the offense. Not forcing shots but taking advantage of his opportunities. With Fleming, the guard play can now equal or even succeed their outstanding bigs on the interior in Baye Ndongo, Mouhamed Sylla, and Peyton Marshall. You probably wouldn’t have been able to say that the past few years, but that is certainly a possibility now.
“I definitely did feel more comfortable going out there compared to the first game. Having my team uplift me just by telling me to keep going, having Wacie here, having and spreading his leadership towards me. So yeah, I definitely felt more comfortable,” said Fleming.
“When I seen the first shot go in, you know, it kind of lit up something in me. My thing is just being able to play both sides of the ball. So when I'm able to play on the defensive, defensive side, it helps me on the offensive side as well.”
It is just the start for Fleming, but he will be a fun player to watch moving forward. If he can continue to play at the level he did on Monday night, Georgia Tech has an opportunity to be dangerous and pick up some big wins this season. Make sure to know the name Akai Fleming.
