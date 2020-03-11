All Yellow Jackets
Yellow Jackets' Hoops Lose Freshman G Asanti Price in the Transfer Portal.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech freshman guard Asanti Price put his name in the transfer portal on Wednesday. The news come two days after junior forward Evan Cole announced his decision to enter the transfer portal as well. 

Price made the announcement via instagram and expressed his gratitude to the Yellow Jackets' basketball team.

ES1_xAbXgAEde9e
Source: @asantithegoat

Rated as a three-star shooting guard during his recruitment, Price was the #11 player in South Carolina for the 2019 class. He carried offers from Kansas State, Coastal Carolina, and others. He committed to the Jackets in April of 2019. 

Price played well in Tech's eight-day summer tour of Spain in 2019. The 6-foot-5, 177-pound true freshman tallied at least 5 points in each game, including a best of 13 points in the third game. He shot from the three-point range six times over the four game span. 

In the 2019-20 season, Price made 15 appearances for the Jackets and averaged 14.5 playing minutes per game. He recorded an average 1.1 field goals per game and posted a .296 field goal percentage. 

He had a season-best six points, four rebounds, and two steals in Georgia Tech's matchup against Nebraska. 

