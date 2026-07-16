Everything From Georgia Tech LB Kyle Efford At ACC Media Days

Georgia Tech LB Kyle Efford was in Charlotte today representing the Yellow Jackets and talked to the media on Thursday at ACC Media Days. Here is what he had to say.

On being more of a vocal leader…

“Oh, man, it's changed a lot. I'm at that point now where I'm in my redshirt senior year, man, my fifth year. I have no other option but to be a vocal leader and to lead my team by example, but also, if I need to speak up, I'll speak up.”

On benefiting from Jason Semore as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach…

“Yes, sir. So Coach Semore is not only the best coordinator in the country, but he's the best linebackers coach in the country. And his defense is made for linebackers to run the show, be the quarterbacks, get us in and out of defenses. And that's what I'm willing to go for the defense, for the best of the team.

Coach Semore, he definitely has enigmatic defenses. His major thing is offenses are not the same from the 1990s. Why are the defenses the same? That's his major point. I can see how it's going to be great.”

On the consistency of his game…

“Man, just effort to the football. It ain't nothing but seeing the ball and running the ball every single play.I mean, it's one thing when you know what you're doing, but it's another thing when you empty the tank on every single play. And that's all I've been doing, and the results show.”

On how to improve the run defense…

“Oh, man, across the board, from the first level, second level, third level. There's always places to develop. I mean, I feel like from our big guys getting vertical, cutting the ball off, to taking double-teams, to the backers, you know, filling gaps, going sideline to sideline all the way to the back and communicating and getting down. There's room for development everywhere. There's not one specific area. But I feel like we need to develop across the board.”

On how his brother playing soccer allows him to think differently…

“Yeah, I mean, my brother taught me what it takes to be a pro. I mean, growing up from as far as I can remember, he showed me my work ethic. I was probably in second, third grade, and he was getting me up 5:00 in the morning to go outside and work out with him.I mean, he and my father essentially made me who I am, showed me what it takes to play at a high level.”

On rivalry vs Georgia…

“We Georgia Tech men, it doesn't matter to us. Bobby Dodd, in between the hedges, Piedmont Park. It don't matter. We're a group of guys wired like that. We don't like to (indiscernible) on the road. We want to get them boys, and I'm sure we will.”