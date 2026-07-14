Buy or Sell: Is Georgia Tech's Wide Receiver Room Good Enough to Win The ACC?

Georgia Tech has had one of the most lethal offenses in the ACC over the past three seasons, and while the running game is central to the Yellow Jackets' identity, they have been explosive enough in the passing game to balance things out.

They are hoping that despite the change and turnover at the wide receiver position, amongst others, that is not going to change.

We have talked about how Georgia Tech is undergoing lots of change on offense, but the wide receiver position is where that is most true. After buying both the quarterback and running back groups for this season, what about the pass catchers?

Buy or Sell?- Sell

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (85) reacts after a first down against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the position that I am most concerned about on Georgia Tech's roster heading into next season.

This team is losing Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, Dean Patterson, Isiah Canion, Bailey Stockton, and Zion Taylor from last year's team, and they only brought in two players via the transfer portal.

Jordan Allen is the only returning receiver who caught a pass last season. That is a lot of inexperience at one position.

I think Allen could be in for a big season. He is a speedy receiver and can be used in a multitude of ways. After flashes of promise during his freshman season, Allen is going to be the top target for Alberto Mendoza in 2026 and he will be a fun chess piece for George Godsey to use.

So who is going to step up and fill in those gaps?

Georgia Tech moved former Top 100 recruit Dalen Penson from cornerback to wide receiver in the spring, and he is going to bring speed to that side of the ball. I think that he is going to be a factor this season.

This team is going to need a big season from Elon transfer Isaiah Fuhrmann, who was one of the best receivers in the FCS last season. Not only is Georgia Tech lacking experience at the wide receiver position, but they are also lacking size. Fuhrmann brings size and experience, and he is going to need to have a big impact on this offense if the passing attack is going to be good enough to win games.

Fuhrmann and Allen are going to be the top two targets and Penson is going to have every opportunity to use his speed to get on the field.

Georgia Tech's other transfer addition, Jaiven Plummer, comes over after spending time at Cal and while the 6'3 215 LBS receiver does not have a lot of career production, he is going to have an opportunity to have a breakthrough season.

There is a strong chance that, given the inexperience at this position, Georgia Tech is going to need some of its freshmen to step up.

Darnell Collins, Jeffar Jean-Noel, J.J. Winston, Kentrell Davis, and Isaac Obrokta are going to have an opportunity to get on the field early and often for Georgia Tech. Jean-Noel has the speed to be a difference maker, while Collins (6'3) and Davis (6'3) have the size on the outside that the Yellow Jackets need.

Rahkeem Smith did not see the field much after transferring over from Bowling Green, but don't count him out.

There is a group of redshirt freshmen and sophomores that will have a chance to see extensive playing time for the first time in their careers.

Evan Haynes, Cal Faulkner, and Debron Gatling did not play last season, but will have an opportunity to change that in 2026. Haynes and Gatling had strong springs and seemed to have a good rapport with Mendoza and will be looking to translate that to the field this season.

Could Alabama transfer Jaylen Mbakwe be used as a gadget player on offense? If other players don't step up and become reliable players, that is possible. Georgia Tech wants to use Mbakwe as a cornerback this season and I think that is his best position, but the staff will have to do whatever it takes if they cannot get reliable production from anywhere else. Mbakwe is a great athlete and possesses a lot of speed.

The Yellow Jackets have some pieces to move around and a lot to figure out when it comes to their wide recievers in 2026. Can Allen or Fuhrmann be legitimate No. 1 targets? Will any of the freshmen step up? There is plenty of inexperience and question marks on Georgia Tech's receivers entering 2026. New receivers coach Jaffar Williams will have his work cut out for him this fall.