2026 Running Back Amari Latimer Commits To Wisconsin But Spoke Very Highly of Georgia Tech
Four-star running back Amari Latimer chose the Wisconsin Badgers over Michigan, South Carolina, and Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech made a late push for Latimer in mid-June and continued to build the relationship with the standout running back.
Here is what the Tyrone native said about his decision and why he chose Wisconson.
"It was hard process, a lot of great schools, a lot of relationships built, it was a hard decision but a big decision for my future, said Latimer. He added another statement about playing with his older brother Geimere Latimer who recently transferred to the Badgers." It's going to be big for me to see my brother everyday, when I got to high school, he really taught me everything I know, how to work, what to and what not to do," said Latimer of his brother Geimere Latimer.
Amari also gave insight about how Tech made his final 4 after not making his top 6.
"It originally should've been a top seven, I messed that up, Wisconsin was 1A and Georgia Tech was like 1B, after that Georgia Tech visit I had to sit and think real hard." He later expounded on how his vsit went. "I felt the love that morning, Coach Mckenzie, great coach, if Wisconsin wasn't 1A, i'd be going to Georgia Tech," said Amari.
While the Yellow Jackets didn't get four-star running back Amari Latimer, it is a sign of the remarkable job that head coach Brent Key is doing along with running back coach Norval McKenzie. In Latimer's recruitment, Georgia Tech was not a finalist for his services in the spring. However the Yellow Jackets made a strong push for the Sandy Creek patriot, and made his final four which included South Carolina, Michigan, Georgia Tech, and Wisconsin
Latimer visited the Yellow Jackets on June 15th. He posted his official visit pictures on his social media pages, including X and Instagram, and the vibes were high. At the ceremony, his dad, Gee Latimer, thanked several coaches and made sure to give praise to Georgia Tech and its staff for the job they did and how important the relationship was.
While Georgia Tech missed out, it is a sign that they are recruiting the state of Georgia at an elite level. Even in-state rival Bulldogs, didn't make the top 4 for Latimer. In the 2026 class, the Yellow Jackets have two blue-chip recruits in Jaedyn Terry and Traeviss Stevenson. Stevenson recently got a bump from 247Sports to a four-star ranking as more recruiting services are seeing the talent that he is.