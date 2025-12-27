How to Watch and Listen to No. 22 Georgia Tech vs No. 12 BYU: Kickoff Time and TV Channel For The Pop Tarts Bowl

The Pop Tarts Bowl between No. 22 Georgia Tech and No. 12 BYU is finally here.

One of the most anticipated bowl games of the season, Georgia Tech is aiming to finish their season with 10 wins for the first time since 2014, finish the season ranked, and move to 2-1 in bowl games under Brent Key.

It won't be easy though. BYU is 11-2, and both losses have come against No. 4 Texas Tech, which is one of the most dominant teams in the country. They have a very physical team and will be looking to show that they were a team capable of being in the College Football Playoff.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

TV: ESPN

• Play-by-Play: Mark Jones

• Analyst: Roddy Jones

• Sideline Reporter: Quint Kessenich

• Mobile App: ESPN

• Online: WatchESPN.com

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Andrew Gardner

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 84

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Big Time Matchup

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The bowl appearance is Georgia Tech’s third-straight and 48th all-time. The Yellow Jackets’ 48 bowl appearances are the 14th-most in college football history. Tech is making its third-consecutive bowl appearance for the first time since 2012-14. The Jackets are also tied for 13th all-time with 26 bowl/playoff victories and are 12th in NCAA Division I FBS history with a .553 postseason winning percentage (26-21).

Georgia Tech (9-3, 6-2 ACC) brings its best regular-season record since 2014 into the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The nine-win regular season is only the 16th in Tech’s 133-year football history.

BYU is 11-2 overall, with both of its defeats coming at the hands of No. 4 Texas Tech (once in the regular season and once in Saturday’s Big XII championship game).

The matchup is Georgia Tech’s first ranked-vs.-ranked bowl showdown since the No. 10/9 Yellow Jackets defeated No. 8 Mississippi State, 49-34, in the 2014 Orange Bowl.

Georgia Tech is making its third appearance in the game now known as the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 in the bowl, having defeated West Virginia, 35-30, in 1997 when it was known as the Carquest Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., and routed Syracuse, 51-14, when it was known as the Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando.

It will be the Jackets’ third all-time bowl appearance in the stadium now known as Camping World Stadium, as they topped Nebraska, 45-21, in the Florida Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 1991, to clinch the 1990 national championship, when the stadium was called the Florida Citrus Bowl.

This is going to be a great matchup of two teams that have similar identities when it comes to wanting to be physical on the lines of scrimmage and running the football. Expect a great matchup Saturday in one of the year's premier bowl games.

