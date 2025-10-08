2027 QB Brodie Campbell Opens Up About Georgia Tech Offer
Five days ago, Brodie Campbell received an offer from Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech On SI had the opportunity to catch up with the junior quarterback, and he shared his thoughts about being recruited by both Georgia Tech and Georgia.
"It is great being recruited by the two big in state schools, they were always the two that I would see on tv mainly and go to there games!," said Campbell.
Currently, the Jackets hold only two commitments to the 2027 class: Jordan Christie and Keyon Standifer, both rated as three-star wide receivers, per 247 Sports. With Campbell already committed to Georgia for baseball, it's going to take a flip job from Head Coach Brent Key, quarterback coach Chris Weinke, and potentially head baseball coach James Ramsey, working collectively to pull this one off.
Campbell had this to say about potentially being a dual sport athlete at the colligate level.
"Still not really sure as of now but we never know. I’m just working as hard as possible in both and love both sports like crazy," he said.
Having the opportunity to have a former Heisman trophy winner as a quarterback coach is a circumstance that doesn't come around often. Campbell opened up about his and Coach Weinke's relationship.
"My relationship with Coach Weinke is great and grows every day. He is a real person and will tell you the truth no matter what. You always want that in a coach, and I’ve been blessed to have that with my coaches at Newnan. They will tell me how it really is and not tell me what I want to hear. Because I know at the end of the day, they just want me to get better! It is awesome that he has done all that great stuff in his career and has been able to accomplish a lot of my goals."
Drawing some comparison to sophomore quarterback Aaron Philo, because of similar styles of play and body frames, Campbell voiced his agreement about the sentiment surrounding the two.
"Definitely see some similarities in both being Georgia boys that love to compete and sling the rock around!"
Here's more information about Campbell's resume as a baseball player.
"As a dual-sport athlete, Brodie played a key role in Newnan’s impressive 32-5 run to the 5A state championship, where they clinched the title in a best-of-three series against Houston County. Over the summer, he showcased his talent at the WWBA (World Wood Bat Association) tournament hosted by Perfect Game, turning heads with a scorching .500 batting average (7-for-14), three walks, and three extra-base hits.
In addition to being a standout shortstop, Campbell shows versatility with solid play at third base and left field. According to Perfect Game, he clocks a 6.95 in the sixty-yard dash and fires 87 mph across the diamond. His athletic profile caught the attention of Georgia Tech baseball, which extended an offer and hosted him for an official visit to the Flats in late September."