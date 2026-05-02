2027 Three-Star Running Back Tristan Willis Commits to Georgia Tech

Two running back commitments in one day? You bet.

Georgia Tech running backs coach Jimmy Smith got not one, but two future backs for the Yellow Jackets today. First, four star running back Moonie Gipson joined the class and then three-star running back Tristan Willis joined the class.

Looking at the prospect

Willis is a 5'9 195 LBS running back who plays high school football at C.E. King High School in Houston, TX. He is ranked as a three star prospect and the No. 597 prospect in the country, the No. 41 running back, and the No. 87 player in the state of Texas per the 247Sports Composite. He committed to Georgia Tech over other offers of TCU, Perdue, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas, and Texas Tech, among others.

Willis and Gipson are going to complement each other well in the future and both are super talented backs. Georgia Tech prides itself on having a physical identity and being able to run the ball and should have one of the top backfields in the country with Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley leading the way.

While Gipson is a local in-state product and Georgia Tech wants to recruit the state at a high level, getting talent from a state like Texas is not a bad thing.

Some stats and info Willis's high school career courtesy of 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks:

"Multi-sport athlete who runs track.



TRACK

- As a sophomore, ran a wind-aided 11.21 100-meter time and an 11.51 wind-legal 100, per MileSplit.

- Ran freshman season-best times of 11.35 in the 100 and 24.48 in the 200 in Spring 2024.



FOOTBALL

2024: Texas District 22-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore. Ran for 766 yards and 13 TDs on 8.0 yards per carry. Caught 10 passes for 219 yards and 1 TD."

Georgia Tech has a lot of work that they still have to do in their 2027 recruiting class, but getting two backs as talented as Gipson and WIllis are is a good start. The summer months leading up to the fall is when a lot of players are going to come off the board and commit to the program of their choice and Georgia Tech is no different. Now is the time for the Yellow Jackets to close on their top targets and land players for the next recruiting class.

Georgia Tech's running back room looks very bright after today.