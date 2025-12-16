College Football Playoff History: Full List of Champions, Brackets, & Appearances
The 2025-26 College Football Playoff is just days away with the first round of the playoff taking place on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.
On Friday, the CFP will see No. 9 Alabama kick off the playoff against No. 8 Oklahoma. The following day, the action continues with matchups between No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 James Madison, No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Tulane and No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami.
This year marks the second edition of the 12-team CFP bracket and the 12th overall edition of the CFP. The CFP began in 2014, and originally included four teams vying for the national championship. That format held until 2024-25, when the playoff expanded to include 12 teams.
Even with more teams making the playoff and having a shot at the national championship than ever before, there is no less controversy. This year, Notre Dame was surprisingly left out of the bracket while Alabama and Miami made it in instead. There is now talk about whether the CFP should expand even more going forward—which surely would erase any displeasure with the current format.
This, however, is ultimately not about the teams that didn’t make it in, but rather, the teams that have competed in the CFP since the format was first introduced a little over a decade ago. Before this year’s CFP begins, here’s a look back at every CFP champion, bracket and team that’s appeared in the playoff to this point.
Full List of CFP Champions
Year
Champion
2014
Ohio State
2015
Alabama
2016
Clemson
2017
Alabama
2018
Clemson
2019
LSU
2020
Alabama
2021
Georgia
2022
Georgia
2023
Michigan
2024
Ohio State
Every College Football Playoff Bracket
2014-15
2015-16
2016-17
2017-18
2018-19
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
2022-23
2023-24
2024-25
2025-26
Full List of Teams With CFP Appearances
School
Number of Appearances
Years
Alabama
9
2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023, 2025
Ohio State
7
2014, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2024, 2025
Clemson
7
2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024
Georgia
5
2017, 2021, 2022, 2024, 2025
Oklahoma
5
2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2025
Michigan
3
2021, 2022, 2023
Notre Dame
3
2018, 2020, 2024
Oregon
3
2014, 2024, 2025
Indiana
2
2024, 2025
Texas
2
2023, 2024
Washington
2
2016, 2023
Florida State
1
2014
Michigan State
1
2015
LSU
1
2019
Cincinnati
1
2021
TCU
1
2022
Penn State
1
2024
SMU
1
2024
Boise State
1
2024
Arizona State
1
2024
Tennessee
1
2024
Ole Miss
1
2025
Miami
1
2025
Texas Tech
1
2025
Texas A&M
1
2025
James Madison
1
2025
Tulane
1
2025