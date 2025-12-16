SI

College Football Playoff History: Full List of Champions, Brackets, & Appearances

The brief history of the CFP before the 2025-26 playoff begins this week.

Eva Geitheim

Ohio State is the most recent CFP champion.
/ Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2025-26 College Football Playoff is just days away with the first round of the playoff taking place on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.

On Friday, the CFP will see No. 9 Alabama kick off the playoff against No. 8 Oklahoma. The following day, the action continues with matchups between No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 James Madison, No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Tulane and No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami.

This year marks the second edition of the 12-team CFP bracket and the 12th overall edition of the CFP. The CFP began in 2014, and originally included four teams vying for the national championship. That format held until 2024-25, when the playoff expanded to include 12 teams.

Even with more teams making the playoff and having a shot at the national championship than ever before, there is no less controversy. This year, Notre Dame was surprisingly left out of the bracket while Alabama and Miami made it in instead. There is now talk about whether the CFP should expand even more going forward—which surely would erase any displeasure with the current format.

This, however, is ultimately not about the teams that didn’t make it in, but rather, the teams that have competed in the CFP since the format was first introduced a little over a decade ago. Before this year’s CFP begins, here’s a look back at every CFP champion, bracket and team that’s appeared in the playoff to this point.

Full List of CFP Champions

Year

Champion

2014

Ohio State

2015

Alabama

2016

Clemson

2017

Alabama

2018

Clemson

2019

LSU

2020

Alabama

2021

Georgia

2022

Georgia

2023

Michigan

2024

Ohio State

Every College Football Playoff Bracket

2014-15

College Football Playoff, Ohio State, Oregon.
2014-15 CFP bracket. / College Football Playoff.

2015-16

College Football Playoff, Alabama, Clemson.
2015-16 CFP bracket. / College Football Playoff.

2016-17

College Football Playoff, Clemson, Alabama.
2016-17 CFP bracket. / College Football Playoff.

2017-18

College Football Playoff,
2017-18 CFP bracket. / College Football Playoff.

2018-19

College Football Playoff, Clemson, Alabama.
2018-19 CFP bracket. / Sports Illustrated

2019-20

College Football Playoff, LSU, Clemson.
2019-20 CFP bracket / Sports Illustrated

2020-21

College Football Playoff, Alabama, Ohio State.
2020-21 CFP bracket. / Sports Illustrated

2021-22

CFP, Georgia, Alabama.
2021-22 CFP bracket. / Sports Illustrated

2022-23

CFP, Georgia, TCU.
2022-23 CFP bracket. / Sports Illustrated.

2023-24

CFP, Michigan, Washington.
2023-24 CFP bracket. / Sports Illustrated.

2024-25

College Football Playoff, Ohio State, Notre Dame.
2024-25 CFP bracket. / Sports Illustrated.

2025-26

College Football Playoff, Indiana, Ohio State.
2025-26 CFP bracket. / Sports Illustrated

Full List of Teams With CFP Appearances

School

Number of Appearances

Years

Alabama

9

2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023, 2025

Ohio State

7

2014, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2024, 2025

Clemson

7

2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024

Georgia

5

2017, 2021, 2022, 2024, 2025

Oklahoma

5

2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2025

Michigan

3

2021, 2022, 2023

Notre Dame

3

2018, 2020, 2024

Oregon

3

2014, 2024, 2025

Indiana

2

2024, 2025

Texas

2

2023, 2024

Washington

2

2016, 2023

Florida State

1

2014

Michigan State

1

2015

LSU

1

2019

Cincinnati

1

2021

TCU

1

2022

Penn State

1

2024

SMU

1

2024

Boise State

1

2024

Arizona State

1

2024

Tennessee

1

2024

Ole Miss

1

2025

Miami

1

2025

Texas Tech

1

2025

Texas A&M

1

2025

James Madison

1

2025

Tulane

1

2025

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

