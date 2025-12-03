A Preview Of National Signing Day For Georgia Tech's 2026 Class
Georgia Tech will have 19 signings as the day begins on Wednesday. Those names include Jaedyn Terry, Traeviss Stevenson, Jack Richerson, Kealan Jones, Darnell Collins, Nathan Agyemang, Jeffar Jean-Noel, Courtlin Heard, Courtney Heard, CJ Gamble, Kentrell Davis, Kymani Morales, Alex Willis, Amier Clarke, Braylon Outlaw, Jeremy Winston, Ladarrious Crumity, Isaac Obrokta, and Jonathan Genty. A good sign is that Georgia Tech is doing a good job of recruiting in-state. Of the 19 prospects, 12 are from the state of Georgia. The key recruiting wins are continuing to take shape and help Georgia Tech immensely.
Georgia Tech is in a good spot with its prospects, and none are currently on flip watch or projected to go to the other schools, which is different from last year. It speaks to the job the coaching staff has done in building and constructing relationships with its players.
Now in no way in shape or form that the Yellow Jackets are done. They currently have the No.47 class and are looking to make a push for several key targets down the stretch. The Yellow Jackets are looking to have another top-class finish and be strong.
Flip Targets
Names to watch as flip targets include Kaiden Hall, Jordan Carter, Tico Crittendon, and Azel Banag. Georgia Tech is also in the running for Jordan Woods out of Pell City (AL), who will choose between Georgia Tech and NC State. If Georgia Tech can hit on half of these prospects, then they would be in good hands and see a jump in their recruiting class. The targets they must hit are Hall, Carter, and Crittendon to close a good cycle.
What would be a win for Georgia Tech?
A win for the Yellow Jackets would be if they can finish inside the top 30 for this class. I know it is steep to move up 17 spots on signing day, but Georgia Tech is more than capable, especially with them trending for several prospects. They just have to hit on key guys, and it is more than possible in this cycle. Back-to-back top 30 classes aren’t only a strong indicator of future success, but also players who can come in and make an impact for you. Georgia Tech only has two blue-chip prospects in this cycle and needs to add more to solidify this class. We saw this past season that Georgia Tech had several prospects from its 2025 class play early and often this season on the field, including Fenix Felton, Christian Garrett, Andre Fuller Jr, Tae Harris and Jordan Allen. Head coach Brent Key has been adamant about playing his younger guys, and to have that opportunity again, Georgia Tech needs to get the best of the best.
Georgia Tech is about a few pieces away from being an ACC contender and being in playoff contention. A key to that is hitting on several prospects and young players who can be contributors early for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is in a prime position to do so during National Signing Day.
More Georgia Tech News:
•Georgia Tech Lands Three Star Linebacker Braylon Outlaw From Pike Road (AL)
•Friday Night Recap: Hughes Advances To The Quarterfinals After Strong Offensive Effort In 49-31 Win Over Lee County
•Georgia Tech Four Star EDGE Target Jordan Carter Set To Make Commitment Decision On National Signing Day
•2027 Georgia Tech TE Target George Lamons Announces His Commitment Date