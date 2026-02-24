Why Chance Gilbert Is A Must Have 2027 Prospect For Georgia Tech

Recruiting is beginning to heat up with spring ball for colleges less than two months away and spring ball for high schools about a month away. The Yellow Jackets have been aligning official visits for the summer and getting prospects to get on campus.

Chance Gilbert is one of the best safeties in the country for the 2027 class, and he is right in Georgia and not too far from Atlanta. Gilbert was elite on the field this past season for East Coweta, finishing with 53 tackles, 11 passes defensed, and three interceptions. He also made plays on offense and added 16 catches for 393 yards and five touchdowns. He did it on both sides of the ball and proved he is a dynamic playmaker.

According to 247Sports, Gilbert is a four-star prospect, the No.3 player in Georgia, the No.4 safety, and the No.38 player nationally.

Here is why he is a can’t miss recruit and my take on him when I got chance to see him close.

“Gilbert is truly special, and his play and impact were profound on the game. Just when Sandy Creek was going to put the game out of reach, he came up with a goal-line interception and nearly returned it for a touchdown before standing out of bounds. On offense, he was an elite playmaker, finishing with two catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns. One of the plays he made multiple defenders miss in the middle of the field before using his elite track speed to pull away from defenders. Defensively, he had the aforementioned pass breakup and multiple pass deflections. The way he can read the field and react is truly spectacular. After seeing him in person, you can see why Gilbert is the top-ranked safety in the nation. He has all the tools to be impactful at the next level.”

A deeper dive and a scouting look can be explained by 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.

“Instinctive split safety that can defend the run and the pass with his speed, range and physicality. Displays excellent play recognition for his age, which can boost any defense’s havoc rate as he jumps in front of routes or cuts down ball carriers in the alley. Spent much of sophomore season working out of a two-high shell, but also flashed the fluidity and quickness to man-up with assignments from a slot posting. Might not have ready-to-play collegiate size at this juncture, but has been verified at over 5-foot-11 and the body doesn’t appear to be done maturing. Projects as a potential difference-maker for a College Football Playoff contender that can generate takeaways on the back end while also negating big plays. Track times and jumping metrics suggest that he’s likely going to be very attractive to NFL evaluators one day if he keeps progressing.”

If you want to continue to build your program and be one that people want to play for, you have to hit on elite blue-chip recruits. Georgia Tech has done that consistently, especially on the backend of the defense. Gilbert would be another great addition and one who would be able to play early for the Yellow Jackets. If he did choose Georgia Tech out of his finalists, by the time he got on campus, Tae Harris and Fenix Felton would be in their third college season. Felton is a redshirt sophomore, and Harris is a junior. Gilbert would provide depth and a player who can be moved anywhere on the field with his elite versatility. Gilbert would make the defense instantly better and would be a guy you could see playing on Sundays.