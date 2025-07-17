Can Georgia Tech Make A Push For Four Star LB JaMichael Garett?
Georgia Tech sent an offer to one of the top linebackers in the country. Jamichael Garrett was committed for a long time to the Auburn Tigers before he decided to reopen his commitment and weigh his options. Colleges across the country have taken advantage of this and have been recruiting Garrett hard. On Wednesday night, the Yellow Jackets joined the race, offering Garrett specifically linebackers coach Darius Eubanks.
Garett had a dominant 2024 campaign for Gulf Shores (AL), finishing with 91 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and an interception. Garrett moved this offseason to Central, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He had one of his best games of the season against Spanish Fort (AL). In the game, Garrett finished with 15 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Garrett had five games where he finished with 10 or more tackles, showcasing his physicality and nose for the football, being able to navigate through gaps and continuously make plays.
According to 247Sports, Garrett is a four-star prospect, the No. 8 LB, the No. 8 player in Louisiana, and the No. 162 player nationally. He is a consensus four-star prospect and boasts a 90.50 Rivals Industry Ranking.
Georgia Tech does have two linebackers committed for the 2026 class in CJ Gamble and Kymani Morales. It will be interesting to see if they make room for one more with a class that already has more than 20 recruits committed. Garett would be a huge addition to the recruiting class and will give the Yellow Jackets another blue-chip prospect for the class that would significantly boost it. The Yellow Jackets currently have two blue-chip recruits on the backend in Traeviss Stevenson and Jaedyn Terry. One of the linebackers, and it would be a formidable group, and some building blocks for Georgia Tech in the future.
It won’t be easy to land Garrett, who currently has momentum to land with the LSU Tigers. Other teams in the race are Ole Miss, Auburn, and Texas A&M. Garrett has been a frequent visitor to LSU on unofficial visits, even though he hasn’t done an official visit yet with the Tigers.
The biggest question is if the Yellow Jackets can get Garrett to campus for a game day visit in the fall and be able to show him around the Flats. That could help bolster the relationship and potentially open the avenue for a flip come December. It will be something to continue to monitor throughout the season.