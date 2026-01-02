Former Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Eric Singleton Jr Makes 2026 NFL Draft Decision

While he did not finish his career as a Yellow Jacket, he had best seasons on The Flats.

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr transferred to Auburn after spending the first two seasons of his college career on The Flats. The Tigers roster is undergoing a lot of change this offseason due to the coaching change and there was a lot of speculation that Singleton might jump into the transfer portal. Instead, Singleton announced on social media that he is going to be declaring for the NFL Draft.

Auburn WR Eric Singleton Jr. announces he will enter the NFL Draft: https://t.co/xV0FcIhFkh pic.twitter.com/o2YOpTnM6B — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) January 2, 2026

Singleton Jr. led all freshmen (true or redshirt) nationally with 64.2 receiving yards per game and ranked second among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions in 2023. His 706 receiving yards and six touchdown catches were both ranked among the top 10 overall in the ACC, while his six TD receptions were just one shy of the Georgia Tech freshman record of seven, held by Calvin Johnson (2004) and Ahmarean Brown (2019).

Singleton Jr was in the running for offensive rookie of the year and he finished second. NC State wide receiver Kevin "KC" Concepcion was awarded the Rookie of the Year.

During the 2024 season, Singleton caught 56 passes for 754 yards and three touchdowns. He was also an effective runner, going for 131 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown. He is a dynamic receiver with blazing speed. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Singleton played 642 snaps and finished with a 73.7 grade on offense, the 9th-best grade on Georgia Tech's offense

Big offseason ahead in Atlanta

Since the beginning of the season, head coach Brent Key has talked about the program making a jump this season and they did. After the loss to BYU on Saturday, Key was asked about the next steps for this program to make another jump:

"I stick by what I say all the time, getting better or getting worse, right? We will head back tonight. I will sleep for a couple of days, like a hibernating bear. I say that. I probably won't.



We have work to do. We have work to do. We have to make sure we have the best roster we can possibly have, put together the best staff that we can possibly have. It will be here fast. As quick as this season went, the next one will be here. We have to continue with the identity that these guys have built. We are rolling into the next one, because we have a lot of work to do.



But the jump, the next one is better than this. It has to be, right? Again, that isn't always dictated by wins and losses. That is dictated by the type of team you have, how you play the game, all those things.



Ultimately, I get it. We are all judged by the wins and losses, but when you put it together the right way, those all become a by-product of having everything in the right place, and the kids all believe in the same thing, and the staff believes in the same thing."

Brent Key has his work cut out for him this off season if Georgia Tech is going to make another jump.

Georgia Tech also has to figure out what it is going to do at quarterback. Aaron Philo was set to follow Haynes King as the starting quarterback, but Philo entered the portal and is going to be playing elsewhere next season. I would expect Georgia Tech to find a quarterback in the transfer portal portal to compete with rising third year QB Graham Knowles. It is fair to expect a dropoff from the level that King played at, but how much?

Key is also going to need to upgrade this roster in a meaningful way. By both the transfer portal and developing the young talent on the roster, this team has to be much better overall, particularly on the defensive side of the football.

