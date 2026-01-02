Georgia Tech's Pop Tarts Bowl Matchup With BYU Becomes Most Viewed Non-CFP/NY6 Bowl Since 2019-2020

While the Pop Tarts Bowl did not result in a Georgia Tech win, it had a lot of people watching.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl between BYU and Georgia Tech averaged 8.7 million viewers on ABC. It's the most-watched non-CFP bowl game through Dec. 27, ESPN announced.



ESPN reports non-CFP bowl viewership, which is up 13% from last year.



The leading non-CFP bowl: Pop-Tart at 8.7 million. pic.twitter.com/8QVKxf2npS — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 2, 2026

The Pinstripe Bowl between Penn State and Clemson drew 7.6 Million viewers while the Gator Bowl between Virginia and Missouri drew 6.0 Million. Georgia Tech has been one of the most watched college football teams over the past couple of seasons and this was yet another game where millions of viewers tuned in to watch.

Big offseason ahead in Atlanta

Since the beginning of the season, head coach Brent Key has talked about the program making a jump this season and they did. After the loss to BYU last Saturday, Key was asked about the next steps for this program to make another jump:

"I stick by what I say all the time, getting better or getting worse, right? We will head back tonight. I will sleep for a couple of days, like a hibernating bear. I say that. I probably won't.



We have work to do. We have work to do. We have to make sure we have the best roster we can possibly have, put together the best staff that we can possibly have. It will be here fast. As quick as this season went, the next one will be here. We have to continue with the identity that these guys have built. We are rolling into the next one, because we have a lot of work to do.



But the jump, the next one is better than this. It has to be, right? Again, that isn't always dictated by wins and losses. That is dictated by the type of team you have, how you play the game, all those things.



Ultimately, I get it. We are all judged by the wins and losses, but when you put it together the right way, those all become a by-product of having everything in the right place, and the kids all believe in the same thing, and the staff believes in the same thing."

Brent Key has his work cut out for him this off season if Georgia Tech is going to make another jump.

Georgia Tech also has to figure out what it is going to do at quarterback. Aaron Philo was set to follow Haynes King as the starting quarterback, but Philo entered the portal and is going to be playing elsewhere next season. I would expect Georgia Tech to find a quarterback in the transfer portal portal to compete with rising third year QB Graham Knowles. It is fair to expect a dropoff from the level that King played at, but how much?

Key is also going to need to upgrade this roster in a meaningful way. By both the transfer portal and developing the young talent on the roster, this team has to be much better overall, particularly on the defensive side of the football.

