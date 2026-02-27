Former Georgia Bulldog Commit Kyson Mallard Talks Georgia Tech & His Recruitment



Kyson Mallard is a heavily recruited prospect and one of the top players in the state. With his 6’5 and 310-pound frame, he dominates opponents at Westover High School (Albany, Georgia), where he became a star. Mallard is a consensus three-star prospect, a ranking he holds across all recruiting platforms. Before he reopened his commitment, Mallard was committed to the Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart. Since his decommitment, he has opened the door for other programs to pursue him. One is Georgia Tech.

Mallard is set to visit the Yellow Jackets in the spring for an unofficial visit. He talks about Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key, and how he feels about the program.

“I always liked Georgia Tech, you know, and Coach Key, you know, he flew in to the football field to see me, talk to me, had those conversations about O-line, everything. He was the O-line coach, boy, he came in as the head coach. So, you know, he loves to get the O-line man involved in everything, you know, make them look good and look like athletes,” said Mallard.

In terms of his official visits, Mallard has set up ones with South Carolina, Louisville, and North Carolina. His Tar Heels visit is set for June 12-14 as he will embark on a visit to Chapel Hill. Louisville, May 29-31 and South Carolina, June 5-7.

In terms of his recruitment, here are some important things he looks for and values

“You gotta have a relationship with the coaches. Then you want to go somewhere where they have development, you know, where they actually look out for the players instead of just worrying about the team name. Where somebody can look out for the players, you know, depending on the, a player-led team is going to be a good coaching-led team, you know what I'm saying? An unselfish program is what I am looking for,” said Mallard.

It will be a battle the rest of the way for his recruitment as schools continue to pursue Mallard with his special talent and ability to play at a high level. A key thing to watch for is whether the Yellow Jackets can get Mallard on campus for an official visit this summer. That could pay dividends in their pursuit of him and convince Mallard to potentially stay home. Georgia Tech is no stranger to landing elite offensive linemen, as they did in the 2025 cycle, landing former five-star prospect Josh Petty. Can Coach Key work some more magic and land Mallard?

