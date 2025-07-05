Four-Star Cornerback Dorian Barney Commits To Michigan Over Georgia Tech And Others
Georgia Tech was hoping to add to its already talented secondary class for 2026, but they were not able to land a commitment from one of the top defensive backs in the state. Four-star cornerback Dorian Barney made his college commitment decision today and he chose Michigan over Georgia Tech, Penn State, and others.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Barney is the No. 148 prospect in the country, the No. 14 cornerback in the country, and the No. 19 player in the state of Georgia. He plays at Carrolton High School in Georgia, but has chosen to head to Ann Arbor, MI to start his college career. While this was a miss for Brent Key and his staff today, they will no doubt continue to plug away until Signing Day.
Georgia Tech currently has the No. 40 overall class per 247Sports, and while adding Barney would have been huge, they do have the commitments of a pair of four-star cornerbacks already. Jaedyn Terry and Traeviss Stevenson are both rated as four-star players on 247Sports, and both are the highest-rated players in the class for Georgia Tech.
Here is a scouting report on Terry courtesy of 247Sports analyst Hudson Standish:
"Lanky outside corner verified a shade over 6-foot-3, 170 pounds this offseason, with a superb combine testing profile and track and field highlighted by a 39.09 personal best in the 300m hurdles that earned him 3rd place at the 2024 GHSA 1AD2 State Meet. Top performer from the always loaded Under Armour Atlanta regional camp, will physically overpower receivers of all shapes and sizes and has the reactionary athleticism to hang in man coverage at all three levels. Exhibits ideal fluidity in his back pedal and can change directions like few others at his size. Will find the football in the air in the deep third and has the versatility to potentially play other spots in the back five. Cousin of class of 2025 five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry who signed with Texas. Should be viewed as a traitsy height/weight/speed boundary cornerback with the upside to develop into an all-conference caliber player on Saturdays."
Yesterday, Georgia Tech got a much needed commitment on the defensive line from edge rusher Chris Carbin.
Here is a scouting report on Carbin and what he brings to the Yellow Jackets.
“When you watch his tape, he lines up on both sides of the field as a standup EDGE/outside linebacker. His first step immediately jumps out at you as he moves past offensive linemen with ease. His chase-down ability is also something that catches your eye. When he can’t get there on the initial pressure he is relentless until he gets the quarterback on the ground. In the run game, he does a good job of containing the edge and not letting the running back get outside. Another thing he does well is his ability to read and react. Carbin can detect plays before they are about to happen and can stop a play from getting started. I mean he is just milliseconds away from adding multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns and scoop and scores to his already impressive stat line."
This was a miss for the Yellow Jackets, but they still have targets on the board.