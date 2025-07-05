Four-Star Cornerback Dorian Barney Commits To Michigan Over Georgia Tech And Others

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Dorian Barney has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’1 185 CB from Carrollton, GA chose the Wolverines over Ole Miss, Penn State, & Texas A&M



“I know being a Michigan man I will succeed in every way possible! 〽️”https://t.co/ELH7NXEHVt pic.twitter.com/CRKQjX3zlB