Former Auburn Offensive Lineman Favour Edwin Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has been busy in the transfer portal this week, particularly when it comes to the offensive line. Earlier this week, the Yellow Jackets got commitments from former Alabama offensive lineman Joseph Ionata and Oklahoma State OL Markell Samuel. This time they have added a familiar face who was recruited heavily by Georgia Tech a couple of cycles ago.

Favour Edwin (6'6 317 LBS) played at Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia and was recruited by Brent Key and Georgia Tech, but chose to sign with the Tigers instead. After two years at Auburn, Edwin is coming back to the state of Georgia and committed to the Yellow Jackets.

Former Auburn OL Favour Edwin has committed to Georgia Tech: pic.twitter.com/YdjTJ0E3XZ — Caleb Jones (@CalebAUSports) January 10, 2026

Edwin did not see game action while he was at Auburn. He is ranked as the No. 846 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 62 OT.

Edwin is a solid player to take a chance on and hope you can develop. Georgia Tech is going to return both of their offensive tackles in Ethan Mackenny and Malachi Carney and Edwin might be a developmental player this year who can compete for playing time in the future.

Trying to upgrade the front four

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One of the positions that Georgia Tech has been looking to upgrade during portal season is the defensive line and they have brought in three experienced transfers in the past week.

The latest addition to the Georgia Tech defensive line is Colorado transfer Tawfiq Thomas. Thomas was only able to play in four games last season before suffering an injury, but he was having a solid season for the Buffaloes before he went down for the year.

In the four games that he played, Thomas (6'4 300 LBS) totaled 12 tackles. On PFF, Thomas finished with a very solid 81.4 overall grade, including a 74,7 grade in run defense and an 81.2 overall pass rushing grade. During the 2024 season, Thomas totaled 18 tackles and one sack. Per PFF, Thomas finished with a 55.5 overall grade in 233 snaps. He is originally a Louisville transfer.

Georgia Tech is losing standout DT Jordan van den Berg, along with some other veteran pieces up front and the Yellow Jackets also needed to upgrade the talent at this spot. Thomas is going to be one piece of the puzzle, but UConn transfer Vincent Carroll-Jackson, and Rutgers transfer Jordan Walker are going to try and make the Yellow Jackets more formidable on that side of the ball.

Georgia Tech is reportedly also going to host Cincinnati edge Tim Griffin. Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down what Griffin could bring to the Yellow Jackets front four:

"Griffin didn’t play a lot in his freshman season with the Bearcats and had more of a reserve role. However, when he was in, he did a good job in run defense and containing his gaps.

An area where he graded fairly well this season was tackling, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Griffin finished with a 73.2 tackling grade on 24 snaps. Most of his snaps came on run defense, with 19 of the 24 coming to stop the run. This is a good sign for Georgia Tech because they struggled mightily with stopping the run a year ago. Teams gashed them consistently on the run, and a lot of issues came from containing their gaps.

He starred at Alcovy High School in Covington, Georgia, where he made a name for himself and stood out. Coming out of high school, he was rated as a three-star prospect, the No.121 defensive lineman, the No.131 player in Georgia, with an 86 overall rating per 247Sports."

