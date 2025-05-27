Four-Star Cornerback Dorian Barney Trims His Top Schools List to Four, Includes Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech is in the running for a number of blue chip prospects this summer and one of them is four star cornerback Dorian Barney. Barney is an in-state player who plays at Carrolton High School in Georgia and he released his list of final four schools today and the Yellow Jackets were one of those schools. The other three were Penn State, Texas A&M, and Michigan. That is some elite recruiting company to be in and Georgia Tech has some tough schools to beat out if they want to land the talented defender:
According to the 247Sports Composite, Barney is the No. 149 player overall nationally, the No. 14 cornerback in the country, and the No. 20 player in the state of Georgia. He is reportedly going to visit Georgia Tech this weekend, Texas A&M next weekend, and the Michigan on the weekend of June 20th. He has set his commitment date for July 5th.
Last recruiting cycle, Brent Key and his staff did a fantastic job of recruiting the state of Georgia, which is one of their top priorities each cycle. Players such as Josh Petty, Tae Harris, Dalen Penson, and others.
Here is what our own Najeh Wilkins had to say about Barney back in March:
"This past season, he went to the state championship with the Carrollton Trojans, who went 14-1 in 2024. He finished with 39 tackles, five interceptions, five pass breakups, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. He got invited to the UA All-American game and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. They are both some of the biggest all-star games in the country.
I've gotten the chance to see Barney a few times in person and was blown away every time I saw him with how technically sound he was and how he carries himself as a pro. He has a high football IQ and is a very savvy cornerback who rarely makes mistakes on the gridiron. He would be another good get for the Yellow Jackets."