Evaluating Georgia Tech's 2026 Win Total Projection, Schedule, Roster Changes
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Georgia Tech had its most successful season in terms of wins and losses of the Brent Key era in 2025, going 9-4 and nearly reaching the ACC Championship game. While the end of the season was disappointing, the Yellow Jackets are looking to build off that upward momentum they earned and make another run at a possible conference championship appearance.
Georgia Tech win total projection
The first win totals of the season have now been posted at Fanduel Sportsbook, and Georgia Tech's opening line is 6.5. The Yellow Jackets have +104 odds to go over that total and -128 to go under, suggesting Vegas thinks that Georgia Tech is more likely to land at 6-6 than 7-5.
Here is how Vegas sees the ACC heading into the season:
1. Miami: 10.5
2. SMU: 8.5
3. Clemson: 7.5
4. Louisville: 7.5
5. Pittsburgh: 7.5
6. Virginia: 7.5
7. Georgia Tech: 6.5
8. NC State: 6.5
9. Florida State: 6.5
10. California: 6.5
11. Virginia Tech: 6.5
10. Duke: 5.5
11. Wake Forest: 5.5
12. North Carolina: 4.5
13. Syracuse: 4.5
16. Stanford: 3.5
17. Boston College: 3.5
Georgia Tech's 2026 Schedule
Here are the projected win totals for each of Georgia Tech's opponents (excluding Mercer):
Colorado- 4.5 wins
Tennessee- 6.5 wins
Stanford- 3.5 wins
Duke- 5.5 wins
Virginia Tech- 6.5 wins
Boston College- 3.5 wins
Pittsburgh- 7.5 wins
Clemson- 7.5 wins
Louisville- 7.5 wins
Wake Forest- 5.5 wins
Georgia- 9.5 wins
Takeaways: Georgia Tech has a chance to get out to a hot start in the 2026 season. Aside from their game against Tennessee, the Yellow Jackets should be favored against Colorado, Mercer, Stanford, Duke, and Boston College. That is five of their first seven games, and while they will be underdogs on the road to Virginia Tech, that is far from an unwinnable game. The end of the season is the toughest stretch, with Pittsburgh, Clemson, and Louisville all being projected as teams that could challenge Miami at the top of the conference. Georgia is tied with Texas for the highest win total in the SEC and will always be a huge challenge for the Yellow Jackets.
Key Roster Moves
Departures: QB Haynes King, QB Aaron Philo, WR Eric Rivers, WR Malik Rutherford, WR Dean Patterson, WR Bailey Stockton, OL Keylan Rutledge, OL Joe Fusile, OL Harrison Moore, OL Tana Alo-Tupuola, DT Jordan van den Berg, DT Akelo Stone, DT Matthew Alexander, LB Tah'j Butler, CB Ahmari Harvey, CB Rodney Shelley, DB Omar Daniels, DB Clayton Powell-Lee, P Marshall Nichols
Key incoming transfers: QB Alberto Mendoza, RB Justice Haynes, WR Isaiah Fuhrman, TE Gavin Harris, TE Spencer Mermans, OL Joseph Ionata, DE Noah Carter, DL Tawfiq Thomas, CB Jaylen Mbakwe, CB Jonas Duclona
Key Returners: RB Malachi Hosley, WR Jordan Allen, OL Ethan Mackenny, OL Malachi Carney, DE Brayden Manley, DE Amontrae Bradford, DL Christian Garrett, LB Kyle Efford, LB E.J. Lightsey, DB Tae Harris
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell