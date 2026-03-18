Evaluating Georgia Tech's 2026 Win Total Projection, Schedule, Roster Changes

Georgia Tech had its most successful season in terms of wins and losses of the Brent Key era in 2025, going 9-4 and nearly reaching the ACC Championship game. While the end of the season was disappointing, the Yellow Jackets are looking to build off that upward momentum they earned and make another run at a possible conference championship appearance.

Georgia Tech win total projection

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The first win totals of the season have now been posted at Fanduel Sportsbook, and Georgia Tech's opening line is 6.5. The Yellow Jackets have +104 odds to go over that total and -128 to go under, suggesting Vegas thinks that Georgia Tech is more likely to land at 6-6 than 7-5.

Here is how Vegas sees the ACC heading into the season:

1. Miami: 10.5

2. SMU: 8.5

3. Clemson: 7.5

4. Louisville: 7.5

5. Pittsburgh: 7.5

6. Virginia: 7.5

7. Georgia Tech: 6.5

8. NC State: 6.5

9. Florida State: 6.5

10. California: 6.5

11. Virginia Tech: 6.5

10. Duke: 5.5

11. Wake Forest: 5.5

12. North Carolina: 4.5

13. Syracuse: 4.5

16. Stanford: 3.5

17. Boston College: 3.5

Georgia Tech's 2026 Schedule

Here are the projected win totals for each of Georgia Tech's opponents (excluding Mercer):

Colorado- 4.5 wins

Tennessee- 6.5 wins

Stanford- 3.5 wins

Duke- 5.5 wins

Virginia Tech- 6.5 wins

Boston College- 3.5 wins

Pittsburgh- 7.5 wins

Clemson- 7.5 wins

Louisville- 7.5 wins

Wake Forest- 5.5 wins

Georgia- 9.5 wins

Takeaways: Georgia Tech has a chance to get out to a hot start in the 2026 season. Aside from their game against Tennessee, the Yellow Jackets should be favored against Colorado, Mercer, Stanford, Duke, and Boston College. That is five of their first seven games, and while they will be underdogs on the road to Virginia Tech, that is far from an unwinnable game. The end of the season is the toughest stretch, with Pittsburgh, Clemson, and Louisville all being projected as teams that could challenge Miami at the top of the conference. Georgia is tied with Texas for the highest win total in the SEC and will always be a huge challenge for the Yellow Jackets.

Key Roster Moves

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass against the BYU Cougars in the fourth quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Departures: QB Haynes King, QB Aaron Philo, WR Eric Rivers, WR Malik Rutherford, WR Dean Patterson, WR Bailey Stockton, OL Keylan Rutledge, OL Joe Fusile, OL Harrison Moore, OL Tana Alo-Tupuola, DT Jordan van den Berg, DT Akelo Stone, DT Matthew Alexander, LB Tah'j Butler, CB Ahmari Harvey, CB Rodney Shelley, DB Omar Daniels, DB Clayton Powell-Lee, P Marshall Nichols

Key incoming transfers: QB Alberto Mendoza, RB Justice Haynes, WR Isaiah Fuhrman, TE Gavin Harris, TE Spencer Mermans, OL Joseph Ionata, DE Noah Carter, DL Tawfiq Thomas, CB Jaylen Mbakwe, CB Jonas Duclona

Key Returners: RB Malachi Hosley, WR Jordan Allen, OL Ethan Mackenny, OL Malachi Carney, DE Brayden Manley, DE Amontrae Bradford, DL Christian Garrett, LB Kyle Efford, LB E.J. Lightsey, DB Tae Harris

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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