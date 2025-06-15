Four-Star Georgia Tech Commit Jaedyn Terry Earns Offer From Kalen DeBoer and Alabama
Georgia Tech knew that when they got the commitment from four-star cornerback Jaedyn Terry in March, they were going to have to fend off other top programs for him. That fight is going to continue after Terry picked up an offer from Alabama yesterday.
Terry (6'3 175 LBS) is the highest-rated commit in Georgia Tech's class, ranking as the No. 233 player in the country according to 247Sports, No. 20 cornerback, and No. 22 player in the state of Georgia. He is one of the top talents at the position and would be a great addition to Georgia Tech's secondary, which is getting a lot of blue chip talent. Last recruiting cycle, Georgia Tech landed four-star safety Tae Harris and four-star cornerback Dalen Penson. Terry would make the secondar stronger in the years to come.
It will be interesting to see if this offer changes anything. Cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones and defensive backs coach Cory Peoples have done a great job so far getting new talent in this class and the last class and when you are recruiting talented players like Terry, you will have to fight off top SEC schools for the,
Here is a scouting report on Terry courtesy of 247Sports analyst Hudson Standish:
"Lanky outside corner verified a shade over 6-foot-3, 170 pounds this offseason, with a superb combine testing profile and track and field highlighted by a 39.09 personal best in the 300m hurdles that earned him 3rd place at the 2024 GHSA 1AD2 State Meet. Top performer from the always loaded Under Armour Atlanta regional camp, will physically overpower receivers of all shapes and sizes and has the reactionary athleticism to hang in man coverage at all three levels. Exhibits ideal fluidity in his back pedal and can change directions like few others at his size. Will find the football in the air in the deep third and has the versatility to potentially play other spots in the back five. Cousin of class of 2025 five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry who signed with Texas. Should be viewed as a traitsy height/weight/speed boundary cornerback with the upside to develop into an all-conference caliber player on Saturdays."
So where does the Yellow Jackets class rank right now? They are 50th in the country and No. 12 in the ACC. Georgia Tech has nine commitments right now (eight from the state of Georgia) and more could be on the way.
Heading into this weekend, Georgia Tech seems to be trending for a couple of 2026 targets along the defensive line, a position where they do not have a commitment yet. This week, 2026 defensive linemen Alex Willis and 2026 edge Chris Carbin have both picked up 247Sports crystal ball predictions to land with Georgia Tech. Crystal ball predictions are never a guarantee, but it does show that both of these recruitments are trending toward Georgia Tech.
Willis is a three-star prospect who plays at the First Academy in Orlando (FL) and he is rated as the No. 1079 player in the country, the No. 112 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 131 player in the state of Florida. He is reportedly taking official visits to NC State (this weekend), Mississippi State, and Michigan State for the rest of the summer. He has visited UCF and Georgia Tech this summer.
Carbin plays at Hillgrove Hill School (GA) and is the No. 680 player in the country, the No. 66 edge in the country, and the No. 79 player in the state of Georgia. He is reportedly visiting Baylor this weekend, Louisville next weekend, and South Florida next weekend.