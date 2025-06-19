Four-Star Georgia Tech Target Dre Quinn Reveals College Commitment Decision
2026 four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn made his college commitment decision after revealing earlier this week that he trimmed his list of schools down to Clemson and Texas. Today, he announced his commitment to the Tigers, joining the ACC's top-ranked class.
Quinn initially had Georgia Tech, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas, and Clemson as his finalists, but he announced on social media Tuesday that he was trimming that list to just the Tigers and the Longhorns. Georgia Tech will assuredly keep recruiting him because he is a high-level prospect at a position of need, but they lose the initial battle.
Our own Najeh Wilkins wrote this about his finalists and commitment date this week:
"Quinn was a productive player this past season for Greater Atlanta Christian and continued to improve his craft throughout the season. Here is more on his productive season.
“Quinn had a productive season for Greater Atlanta Christian this past season and has continued to improve his craft every season. Quinn finished his junior year with 42 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He doubled his numbers from a season ago and had a really strong start to the season, finishing with 20 tackles in his first five games, including three tackles for loss. An area where he stands out is his ability to use his strength and power to get to the quarterback.”
Quinn transferred to powerhouse Buford early in the summer and will play for one of the best schools in the country in the fall. Here is a deeper dive into what he can bring to the Yellow Jackets if he chooses them
“Quinn is only scratching the surface of his potential and could have a strong senior season for the Spartans as he continues to improve his game. He has already shown an ability to wreck games late, and if you don’t block him or send extra help, he can be a handful. He would be another great EDGE to get an in-state win for the Yellow Jackets after a top 20 recruiting class in 2024.”
Georgia Tech has one defensive lineman committed for the 2026 class in Alex Willis, who announced his pledge on June 16th. Quinn would be a huge in-state win for the Yellow Jackets and would give a significant boost to the 2026 recruiting class, which is looking to have the same success it had in 2025. The four-star prospect is just days away from a decision, and if he happens to choose Georgia Tech, he would be a headliner and major recruiter for the Yellow Jackets moving forward."
Georgia Tech has been on a roll on the trail this week, getting three commitments.
2026 wide receiver Kentrell Davis, who plays at Parker High School in Birmingham, AL, announced on social media today that he is going to be a part of the Yellow Jackets class, becoming their 14th commitment and the fourth wide receiver to join the class.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Davis is a three-star prospect, ranking as the 975 player in the country, the No. 151 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 36 player in the state of Alabama. He was on an official visit to Georgia Tech last weekend and has also taken an official visit to Vanderbilt. He has other offers from Memphis, App State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Wake Forest, Washington, and West Virginia, among others. Before this commitment, Georgia Tech had the No. 36 ranked class in the country.
After being on an official visit to The Flats last weekend, 2026 linebacker Kymani Morales officially flipped his commitment from UCF to Georgia Tech last night. He became the Yellow Jackets' 13th commitment for the 2026 class and their second linebacker for the class as well.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Morales is a three-star prospect, the No. 1223 player in the country, the No. 105 linebacker in the country, and the No. 151 player in the state of Florida. He plays for American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL and has offers from Arkansas, UCF, USF, Kentucky, Minnesota, Purdue, and UCLA, among others.
The Yellow Jackets also picked up a commitment last night from in-state wide receiver Isaac Obrokta, who plays at Rabun-Gap in Georgia. Obrokta becomes the 12th commitment in the 2026 class for Georgia Tech and the third receiver, joining three-star wideout Darnell Collins and three-star wide receiver Jeremy Winston.
According to 247Sports, Obrokta (6'0 176 LBS) is a three-star prospect, rated as the No. 1477 prospect in the nation, No. 206 receiver in the country, and the No. 145 player in the state of Georgia. He has other offers from Florida State, Liberty, UCF, and Ole Miss, among others. He was on an official visit to Georgia Tech the weekend of May 30th and then took an official visit to Tallahassee before making his commitment decision.