Four-Star Georgia Tech Target Jontae Gilbert Talks Recruiting & Previews Spring Game
I got the chance to see four-star defensive back Jontae Gilbert in the OT7 tournament this past weekend in Orlando when he played for Fast Houston. Length and athleticism caught my eye and Gilbert proved he has all the traits to be an elite defensive player at the next level. He is very disciplined and is great at closing on the football. I stopped and talked to him and we talked about some of the schools that have been recruiting him.
South Carolina- “The relationship I have with Coach Beamer and Coach Gray, they love me. Coach White the defensive coordinator is all into me. They feel like I can play all three positions in the secondary, so it’s been good.”
Georgia Tech- “They just got Coach Peoples a couple of months ago. Love him. He was at Georgia State. Coach Key is a great head coach. They are trying to turn the program around, so that’s good.”
Clemson- "Coach Conn and Coach Reed are good guys. They are recruiting Georgia heavily, so you know that is a big impact for me.”
Georgia- “My guy Donte Williams from USC. You know he and T-rob (Travaris Robinson) were at Alabama. He was recruiting me hard. I have good relationships with those guys.”
Here is a key thing he is looking for in terms of his recruitment when he eventually shuts it down.
“I want to go where I feel the most comfortable.”
It is an important thing to note. When you talk to Gilbert, you see that he is a humble kid who plays the game the right way. He’s not over-flashy just lets his play do the talking. He is very technically sound. Not only does he want to be wanted but also a place where he feels at home.
Gilbert will be starting spring practice this week for Frederick Douglass. It will be interesting to see what coaches make it out to see him and if defensive back coach Cory Peoples visits him. Another thing of note is to see the Astros go against Southwest Dekalb in the spring game. Gilbert will be going against a top wide receiver in the state in Sam Turner and is looking forward to the matchup.
“We start spring practice this week actually on May 1st. I am excited to get after that. You know we have Southwest Dekalb on May 15th, that Wednesday. It will be good to compete against Sam Turner, one of the best wide receivers in the state. Me and Sam go way back. We started playing 7 on 7 with each other this year,” said Gilbert.
I asked him a little bit about who he would compare himself to who played in the NFL and what you need to have to be a versatile corner.
“I feel like I can compare myself to Charles Woodson. He played all three positions in the secondary. A person I started watching in the NFL i will say, Marco Wilson,” said Gilbert.
“You have to be able to tackle, blitz, and cover at a high level. Also, have good instincts and great ball skills. Be patient and trust your technique,” said Gilbert.
There are a lot of programs high on Gilbert and for good reason. This summer will be one to watch. Gilbert is certainly a home run prospect and would be a great addition to the Yellow Jackets.
Here are some things that stand out about his game that I wrote about him back in January.
Gilbert has great size at 6'1 and 185 pounds. He possesses great length and is a true lockdown corner known for being able to shut down a whole side of the field. His exceptional ball skills when the ball is in the air make him a tough player to throw the ball at. He has great fluidity in his movement and will take away your first read as a quarterback. Gilbert has also run track in his high school career.
He has great upside on the next level at being a run defender and coming down in the box. Gilbert's ability to shed blocks and his tackling ability make him a force on defense combined with his coverage skills. When you roll his tape, you see a physical corner with an impressive frame that can make big plays and be a true impact player on defense.
He was named Region 5-3A defensive player of the year by Georgia High School Football Daily and was named to Recruit Georgia all-state list in 2023. He finished the season with 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, and an interception.