Former Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman Gabe Fortson Reveals Transfer Destination
Former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Gabe Fortson entered the transfer portal last month and last night on social media, he revealed where he is going to be continuing his college career.
Fortson was a member of the 2022 recruiting class, but only made one appearance last season vs Virginia. Georgia Tech is bringing back four of their five starters on the offensive line, a unit that helped lead the ACC in rushing. Georgia Tech picked up an offensive line transfer earlier this spring when former Kentucky offensive lineman Nick Pearson picked the Yellow Jackets as his new school.
Tulane hired former Troy head coach Jon Sumrall to replace Willie Fritz and he is hoping to keep the Green Wave a winning program, as they have been for the past couple of seasons.
From his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics
2023 (True Freshman): Redshirted … Made one appearance on the season – at Virginia (Nov. 4).
High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Is the No. 5-ranked center in the nation by Rivals and the No. 51-ranked interior lineman by 247Sports … First-team all-state selection as a senior in 2022 … Three-time first-team all-region selection, which included being named Region 7-A Private Lineman of the Year as a junior in 2021 … In addition to standout performance as an offensive lineman, two-way player recorded 51 tackles at defensive tackle over final two high school seasons, including five tackles for loss as a senior in 2022 … Helped lead North Cobb Christian to a 10-2 record as a senior … Team captain … Selected to participate in Florida vs. Georgia All-Star Game … Coached at NCCS by Matt Jones … High school teammate of fellow Georgia Tech signee Jacob Cruz … Also a four-year letterwinner and two-year captain of North Cobb Christian’s track and field team as a shot-putter … Elected North Cobb Christian’s homecoming king … Member of French and Tri-M honor societies and orchestra.