Major Four-Star 2025 Georgia Tech OL Target Cortez Smith Sets Commitment Date For July 20th
Major offensive lineman Cortez Smith has set his commitment date for July 20th. Smith is down to Georgia, South Carolina, Miami, and Georgia Tech. According to 247Sports Composite, Smith is a four-star prospect, rated as the No. 6 interior offensive lineman, the No. 18 player in Georgia, and the No. 121 player nationally.
At the high school level, you see Smith playing a combination of positions on the offensive line including left guard, right guard, and center. He possesses good size and strength at 6’3 and 310 pounds. He has good hands and moves really well for his size. His Hudl tape showcases his athleticism being able to be used as a pull blocker on runs and his ability to get to the second level.
Per 247Sports, Smith has official visits lined up with South Carolina (May 31st), Miami (June 7th), Georgia Tech (June 14th), Florida State (June 14th), and Georgia (June 21st). An interesting thing to watch for in his recruitment is his connection with offensive lineman Jordan Floyd. Floyd is currently at Georgia Tech and he and Smith were teammates at Parkview. Georgia Tech always recruits from the metro Atlanta area well and has been outstanding at it in the Brent Key era.
Smith has plenty of strength and showcased that this season in track and field. He won the 7A GHSA shot put title with a heave of 56 feet, 2 inches with his final throw in the state championships. He was named male student-athlete of the month back in February by Parkview and also participated in the Under Armour Camp at Carrollton, where some of the top prospects in the country showcased their skills. During the camp, Smith had some good reps against five-star DL Justus Terry and four-star EDGE Jared Smith. He was moving well and making it tough for defenders to get past him.
Smith would be another strong addition to a good recruiting class for the Yellow Jackets as they have already landed three prospects in the 2025 cycle including QB Grady Adamson (Deer Creek, OK), Andre Fuller (Grayson, GA) and Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, GA). Georgia Tech is currently ranked Top 50 in the 2025 recruiting team cycle by On3.