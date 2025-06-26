Four-Star Wide Receiver Craig Dandridge Commits to Georgia Over Georgia Tech And Others
Georgia Tech was hoping to make a splash today when four-star wide receiver Craig Dandridge made his commitment decision, but he opted to commit to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. The Yellow Jackets had been recruiting Dandridge hard and hoped to beat their rivals for him, but the Bulldogs win this battle.
He held over 25 offers before narrowing down his list. His top six include Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Florida, Stanford, and Oklahoma.
Here is what he had to say about the Yellow Jackets back in the spring
“Coach McKnight and Coach Dre have always been reaching out to me constantly to see how I am doing with track, my mental health, NIL, and things like that. Just help me out, and I really appreciate them every time, and Georgia Tech is a very special place. They came out and recruited me early, and one of the first ACC schools to hop on me. I am very appreciative of them."
The 247Sports Composite has Dandridge ranked as the No. 237 player in the country, the No. 38 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 26 player in the state of Georgia.
Right now, Georgia Tech has five wide receivers committed in the 2026 class and got a commitment from Florida prospect Jaffar Jean-Noel this week. The Yellow Jackets class ranks 37th overall in the country right now.
Jean-Noel plays at one of the top high school programs in the country, American Heritage if Fort Lauderdale, FL and according to the 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the No. 1176 player in the country, the No. 182 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 136 player in the state of Florida. The 5'10 170 LBS speedster took officials to Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, and UCF. He held other offers from Wisconsin, Boston College, Louisville, Michigan, Miami, Missouri, NC State, UCLA, USF, and Washington, among others.