Friday Night Recap: Hughes Advances To The Quarterfinals After Strong Offensive Effort In 49-31 Win Over Lee County
GHSA Playoffs geared up for the second round of postseason play with a lot on the line. Hughes was trying to remain undefeated and protect its 11-0 record and get back to the title game like they did in 2024. Lee County was playing the role of spoiler and a team looking to get back to the semifinals like it did a year ago. New teams with new rosters and players. Who would prevail on Friday night? Let’s take a closer look.
Game Recap:
It was a fast-moving first quarter as both teams combined for 28 points.
Lee County struck first and scored on its opening possession after a rushing touchdown by Dominque Ball as the Trojans took a 7-0 lead.
Hughes would hit a counterpunch after a long touchdown run from Darnell Kelly as he broke free form the defense.
“Great play call by the coach. I saw it open and hit the hole. My offensive line blocked great, and my wide receivers and running backs did what they had to do. I took off and scored, said Kelly.
On the very next possession, the Panthers defense would force a turnover that they returned for a touchdown to give them the first lead of the game and a 14-7 advantage.
Towards the end of the first quarter, Hughes would dial up a play over the middle of the field for the elite tight end Xavier Tiller. The Florida State commit would catch the ball, break a tackle and use his breakaway speed to outrun the defense for the touchdown score. Hughes extended its lead to 21-7
As the action went to the second quarter, Lee County was looking for a score to cut the deficit. After a productive drive, they were forced to settle for a field goal. On third and goal, Lee County went to star WR Jaden Upshaw for a jump ball, but he couldn’t come down with it. Hughes would lead 21-10.
On the next drive, Hughes would extend their lead after Kelly's third touchdown of the game. The Panthers would lead 28-10.
Hughes would get another interception this time by 2028 DB Dale Perry, a young, impressive player. The Panthers would punch it in after a Qwantavius “Fatboy” Wiggins rushing touchdown to extend their lead before halftime at 35-10.
In the second half, Lee County struck first with a rushing touchdown to close the deficit to 18 points. Hughes would lead 35-17.
Hughes would add another rushing touchdown from its backup running back, Omari Harris. It put the Panthers up 42-17 late in the third quarter.
Lee County RB Jordan Bush would add a rushing touchdown for the Trojans to trim the lead. Hughes would still lead by 18 points with a 42-24 lead.
On the ensuing possession, Kelly would add his final touchdown of the night. He would take another QB keeper and rush it for a touchdown to give Hughes a 49-24 lead.
Lee County WR Carter Blackwell would score the final touchdown of the night for the Trojans. He would sky for a head top catch and finished the play despite falling hard on the ground.
Hughes advanced to the third round of the playoffs after a 49-31 victory.
Who Stood Out:
Colorado State Commit Darnell Kelly- Kelly did a little bit of everything on Friday night for the Panthers as he led them. The senior quarterback showed strong command of the offense and never put the ball in harm's way. He would buy time and extend plays throughout the night, and showcased his elite arm talent. His dual-threat ability makes him one of the best quarterbacks in the state. His return to Hughes has been successful so far, and he delivered in a major way with four touchdowns.
Florida State Commit Xavier Tiller- Tiller is the complete package at the tight end position. The senior TE is already an elite pass catcher and is tough to catch and bring down in the open field. He showed that throughout the night with his two touchdown catches. An area he was really good at was blocking on Friday night to spring the running backs and opposing wide receivers. He even caught a pancake block on a touchdown run, completely eradicating the defender out of the play. It is safe to say Florida State got one of the best players in the country and one who can come in Day 1 next season and be a contributor.
Stanford Commit Lasiah Jackson- It wasn’t a great defensive night for Lee County against Hughes, but Jackson was one of the best defensive players on the night. He played a little bit of everything on the defensive side of the ball. From high safety, to cornerback, slot corner, and even blitzed some. He did a little bit of everything for the Trojans on the defensive side of the ball. I was most impressed with his physicality and ability to come downhill and make a play. He wasn’t afraid to throw his body around and make plays in the backfield. Jackson will be on the Flats tomorrow for the Pittsburgh game. He would be a great addition to the Yellow Jackets program if they could flip him.
Four Star Jaden Upshaw- Despite only being a junior, Upshaw showed that he is a mismatch and deserves his four-star rating. He ran a plethora of routes in the route tree and created separation on each of them. He had a couple of big plays and displayed that he can be a YAC (Yards after catch) receiver. On one of his longest plays of the night, Upshaw was able to make multiple defenders miss and pull away for a big gain before being caught from behind to save the touchdown. On Friday, Upshaw showed he can be a featured part of an offense and a dynamic player with the ball in his hands. The future is bright for the junior wide receiver who is just getting started.
Key Stats
Hughes scored 40 points for the 10th time this season and has been one of the best offenses in the state this season. What makes them so good is their well-balanced attack. Hughes can run it with Qwantavius “Fatboy” Wiggins on the ground, but they also have the weapons on the outside that can make you pay. That balanced attack allows them to key a defense honest and score a lot of points.
Lee County had three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) in the road loss to Hughes and struggled to protect the ball. Lee County had the momentum early in the game, and if they could have prevented the turnovers, they could have made the game more interesting and more of a dog fight.
Final Thoughts
This game had the makings of one of the best of the second round, but turnovers from Lee County derailed it. Hughes showed they are a resilient bunch and can take a punch and counter back. The physicality was apparent on both sides of the ball for Hughes, who was able to limit a good amount of explosives. Offensively, they have one of the best teams in the state and didn’t have four-star Carsyn Baker, who was out with an injury. The Panthers probably have their best shot at a title and should run the table and get back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Lee County is a talented bunch that should be right back in this position next year. However, they will lose a good amount of talent, including Lasiah Jackson, who played his last game as a Trojan. They will also lose senior quarterback Marcus Snipes, Canton Wiliams, Jordan Jones and more. Jaden Upshaw, Carter Blackwell, Dominque Ball, Jordan Bush, and Greg Batson will be key returners next year.
