The Two Biggest NFL Combine Snubs For Georgia Tech

Invites were sent out to several Georgia Tech athletes on Wednesday afternoon for the NFL Scouting Combine. On one hand, it was a positive for the Yellow Jackets with four of their players being selected to participate in Ahmari Harvey, Haynes King, Keylan Rutledge, and Eric Rivers. With the invites, there were also some snubs and players who didn’t get invited. Let’s take a closer look at some of the snubs.

Biggest Snubs

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Melvin Siani (71) blocks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (99) during the fourth quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The most head-scratching is Jordan Van Den Berg, who was the Yellow Jackets best player on defense the past two years. He finished with 65 tackles and four sacks during his tenure with the Yellow Jackets. Van Den Berg just had a career year, finishing with 42 tackles and three sacks in his final season with the Yellow Jackets. He was the second-highest rated defensive player on the team according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) with a 75.0 overall grade. Where he does his damage is in run defense. Van Den Berg finished with a run defense grade of 81.2. He also produced 21 QB hurries and 19 stops last season for the Yellow Jackets. He had five games where he finished with five tackles or more. His biggest game came against Duke, where he finished with five tackles, several defensive stops on the goal line, and a half sack. Van Den Berg has produced and has a lot of upside at the next level.

Jamal Haynes was a player who converted from wide receiver to running back in his career. Haynes finished his Yellow Jackets career with 2,534 yards and 21 touchdowns. His best year was in 2023 when he made the switch, finishing with a career-high 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. It wasn’t the best year statistically for Haynes in 2025, but he continued to be an asset to the Yellow Jackets. He set a career-high in catches (33), receiving yards (267), and yards per catch (7.8). Haynes is another player who deserved a chance to participate and showcase his skillset after not having the year he wanted to have. He has also been a staple player in the rebuild of the Yellow Jackets team that won its most games under Brent Key.

Despite not getting the invite, Van Den Berg and Haynes will have other opportunities to prove themselves and showcase what they can do. Whatever NFL teams give them a chance, they won’t be disappointed in the outcome and what they can bring to the table.

More Georgia Tech News: