Top 2027 QB Brodie Campbell Sets An Official Visit To Georgia Tech

2027 QB Brodie Campbell is one of the top-rated passers in the state of Georgia and burst onto the scene last year. He had a number of stellar performances that made him a highly coveted prospect. One of the teams recruiting him is Georgia Tech. Campbell visited the Yellow Jackets back in April for a spring visit and has been a constant visitor on campus.

Campbell has now set an official visit for May 29th-31. Campbell will now get a closer look at the Yellow Jackets and see more in-depth what they have to offer and the school as a whole.

Looking at the prospect

Last season, Campbell threw for 2,609 yards and 25 touchdowns. He had his breakout game against East Coweta in one of the best high school games you will see. Campbell was masterful in the 60-56 win, throwing for 516 yards and four touchdowns.

Here is a little bit more in-depth from a stellar performance he had last season and an evaluation from our own Arvon Bacon.

“Standing 6-foot-3 with a lean frame, Campbell draws comparisons to sophomore quarterback Aaron Philo, tall, fluid, and capable of effortlessly launching deep throws. Though his rushing numbers haven’t stood out this season, the right-hander’s athleticism is hard to ignore. Just two games into the year, Campbell delivered one of the GHSA’s most electrifying plays: on a drive before halftime against East Coweta, he handled a botched snap with lightning reflexes, maintained composure under pressure, and delivered a pinpoint 50-50 ball to receiver Colton Dodd for a touchdown with seconds remaining. His performance earned him GHSA Player of the Week honors for Week 2, finishing the game with 518 passing yards and four touchdowns on 28-of-44 passing.”

Campbell’s playmaking ability is nothing new; he’s been turning heads on the gridiron since his middle school days. His early promise was evident when he earned an invitation to the Georgia Elite Classic, where he was recognized as one of the top incoming freshmen in the state.”

Campbell has long been on the radar for the Yellow Jackets, and it will be interesting to see if they are able to close in on Campbell and convince him to stay home and play football in Atlanta. The bigger question is that Campbell is also a baseball star and committed to the Georgia Bulldogs as a shortstop. Will the Yellow Jackets potentially allow him to play both? Or will he just play one of them? That will be an intriguing storyline to follow when it comes to Campbell.

A few teams to watch in his commitment are the Arkansas Razorbacks, where he visited in April, and he has also set an official visit. Iowa and Iowa State are also players in his commitment and should be factors. The Yellow Jackets sit in a good spot, but now it will be about closing the deal.

