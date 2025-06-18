Georgia Tech Beats Out Florida State For 2026 Wide Receiver Isaac Obrokta
Georgia Tech has gotten another 2026 commitment.
The Yellow Jackets picked up a commitment tonight from in-state wide receiver Isaac Obrokta, who plays at Rabun-Gap in Georgia. Obrokta becomes the 12th commitment in the 2026 class for Georgia Tech and the third receiver, joining three-star wideout Darnell Collins and three-star wide receiver Jeremy Winston.
According to 247Sports, Obrokta (6'0 176 LBS) is a three-star prospect, rated as the No. 1477 prospect in the nation, No. 206 receiver in the country, and the No. 145 player in the state of Georgia. He has other offers from Florida State, Liberty, UCF, and Ole Miss, among others. He was on an official visit to Georgia Tech the weekend of May 30th and then took an official visit to Tallahassee before making his commitment decision. With his commitment tonight, Georgia Tech now has the No. 42 class in the country and 12th in the ACC.
The good news might not be done for Georgia Tech in the month of June.
Per Sam Spiegelman at Rivals, 2026 offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison is down to Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Kentucky, North Carolina, and NC State and will choose from those schools on June 27th.
This is one of the top targets for Georgia Tech. According to the 247Sports Composite, Jemison is a three star prospect and rated as the No. 520 player in the country, No. 47 IOL, and the No. 61 player in the state of Georgia. He is a 6'5 315 LBS who plays in-state at Paulding County High School. This would be a great get for Georgia Tech and he would be the fourth offensive lineman to join the Yellow Jackets class if they can beat out the other programs.
Our own Najeh Wilkins spoke to Jemison earlier in the process:
"Jemison talked about how his relationship with the Yellow Jackets couldn’t be better, and it has continued to grow with offensive line coach Geep Wade.
“The first time he ever saw me, Coach Wade offered me, and our relationship started from there. I feel like our relationship has gotten better and better every day. He’s a great guy and very passionate about what he does. He’s also passionate about the offensive line, which I really love. His personality outside of football and his checking up on his guys and caring about his guys really means a lot.
Coach Wade came for in-home this past week and got a first-hand look at
“It was great. He actually came two times. One for a practice, and he said he loved my footwork and everything I did and how dominant I was. Secondly, the home visit, he came and saw me and my mom again and most importantly, met my dad. It’s honestly always a blast with Coach Wade. Him popping up and saying what’s up. He’s a great guy
In terms of his recruitment, this is what he is looking for.
“Development, cultural fit, and education, I can get after football."
Here is what he likes most about Georgia Tech
“I love the rise and just the underdog story they are. I love seeing them coming up. They are starting to put their name out as being considered one of the best in college football and most importantly the education they are going to have."
Jemison has had an impressive spring himself, cutting down weight from 330 to 310 pounds. He’s also grown in height from 6’3 to now 6’5 and looks stronger than ever. At practice, I was impressed with his ability to get to the second level of the defense, finish blocks with ease, and open gaping holes for his running backs to run through. He definitely is well worth his ranking and is one of his best players in the 2026 class. Here is what he said when I talked to him before spring kicked off about what he wanted to improve and he has delivered that sentiment
“I am going to work on my strength, my pad level, and my hand placement this offseason. Obviously, I can get better at everything, but as far as what I really need to work on is my strength. I will be doing two workouts every day. Saturdays and Sundays will be fieldwork. Also,o agility, conditioning, and speed training. For those two days for five days every week, there will be a lot of core training. Working out in the weight room and getting after it,” said Jemison.
Jemison has remained high on Georgia Tech throughout his recruitment, but the Yellow Jackets have several contenders in play for his recruitment, including major SEC programs Ole Miss and Kentucky. The Yellow Jackets have a leg up because they can go see Jemison whenever or bring him on campus consistently. It will be tough but the Yellow Jackets have a horse in the race."